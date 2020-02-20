The St. Vincent College education department will welcome Dr. Stephanie M. Romero, founder of Awaken Pittsburgh, for a lecture titled “Mindfulness in the Classroom” on Wednesday, March 11, in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on St, Vincent’s Unity Township campus.
A reception with appetizers and refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by Romero’s presentation at 7 p.m.
Romero has amassed more than 20 years of experience throughout her career as an educator, teaching elementary, middle school, high school and college students.
She was trained in the Path of Freedom Mindfulness Curriculum and worked with the HOPE Pre-release Program at the Allegheny County Jail, an interfaith, faith-based, rehabilitative program for inmates of all faiths.
Her dissertation is the result of three years of research on mindfulness and education, and she is a member of the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Mindfulness and Consciousness Studies.
She is the founder and executive director of Awaken Pittsburgh, a nonprofit organization “committed to serving people, communities and society at large through evidence-based meditation and mindfulness programs.”
The lecture is free and open to the public. Seats “must be registered before March 9” at http://education.stvincent.edu/.
Act 48 credits are available.
