The St. Vincent College Office of Admission invites prospective students and their families to the Unity Township campus for the Get Acquainted Day Open House scheduled Saturday, July 17.
The in-person Get Acquainted Day will feature a series of presentations, panels and campus tours aimed at introducing rising high school juniors and seniors to St. Vincent College.
The day will begin with registration and breakfast from 8:30 – 9 a.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center, before a welcome session hosted by Dr. Jeff Mallory, executive vice president, and Heather Kabala, dean of admission.
From 9:30 – 9:50 a.m., Donna Edmonds, associate director of admission, will lead a question-and-answer panel with current students and recent alumni, before the group embarks on tours of campus from 10 – 11:15 a.m.
From 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., academic fairs featuring the faculty of the three schools of SVC will be held, with the Dale P. Latimer Library playing host to the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion hosting the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing.
Coaches and athletic administrators will be available to meet with prospective student-athletes and their families to provide information on Bearcat athletics from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Lounge.
Online registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at https://info.stvincent.edu/get-acquainted-day. For more information, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
