Submissions are currently open for Eulalia Books’ second annual Joe O’Connor Poetry Series. The deadline to submit is Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Eulalia Books is St. Vincent College’s small press that focuses on bringing Latin American poetry into English for the first time. The press’s most recent publications include Olivia Lott’s translation of Lucía Estrada’s “Katabasis” (named a finalist for the PEN Award for Poetry in Translation), Curtis Bauer’s translation of Clara Muschietti’s “This Could Take Some Time” and “Poetry’s Geographies: A Transatlantic Anthology of Translations,” which will be published in October 2022.
While the small press specializes in translation, the Joe O’Connor Poetry Series gives St. Vincent alumni and Westmoreland County residents the chance to see their poetry published in book form for the first time. The series aims to spotlight writers from the St. Vincent community whose poetry reflects “serious commitment and merits broader recognition.”
Each book will be handmade by current St. Vincent students as part of the Small Press Publishing course taught by Michelle Gil-Montero in the fall. Students in that course last fall published “Cold” by St. Vincent alumna Meg Matich, C’11.
The series is named after dedicated Eulalia supporter and St. Vincent alumnus Joe O’Connor, C’65, who believed poetry should be taught beyond text. O’Connor saw Eulalia Books as an opportunity for students to interact with a teaching press and create a community beyond reading. After he passed away in 2020, Eulalia Books created this poetry series to have his vision become reality.
Submissions for the Joe O’Connor Poetry Series are still ongoing. To submit a chapbook, visit https://www.eulaliabooks.com/submissions, and to learn more about upcoming Eulalia Books publications, events and more, visit its website at www.eulaliabooks.com, follow on Instagram and Twitter (both @Eulalia_Books) and “like” on Facebook at Eulalia Books.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This press release was written for SVC Public Relations by Erin Brody, sophomore English major from Homestead.
