On April 2, 21 students (11 underclassmen and 10 upperclassmen) were inducted into Upsilon Nu, St. Vincent College’s chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the Honor Society of the National Communication Association.

Also recognized during the ceremony were the 12 graduating seniors who were inducted in 2021, as last year’s induction was limited only to inductees and was socially distant due to the pandemic.

Eligibility for Lambda Pi Eta consists of “the completion of 60 college credits and an overall earned QPA of 3.00. Students need to complete at least four courses in the communication curriculum and maintain an overall major/minor QPA of at least 3.25.”

2022 Inductees:

Underclassmen

Carly Augustine – Latrobe

Veronica Cornejo – Harrisburg

Myrissa Donaldson – West Middlesex

Theresa Fletcher – Elizabeth, Colorado

Jacklyn Koehler – Rockledge, Florida

Monique Koehler – Rockledge, Florida

Isaiah McElroy – Hagerstown, Maryland

Reilly McKay – Ligonier

Madilyn Thompson – New Kensington

Alana Winkler – Wexford

Baylee Wojcik – Windber

Graduating Seniors

Elanda Batykefer – Harmony

Noelle Bryner – Washington

Hugo Cruz-Martinez – Springfield, Virginia

Bret Eaton – Wampum

Jakob Kalp – Greensburg

Daniel Melucci – Murrysville

Madelyn L. Montefour – Mechanicsburg

Zachary Paullet – Vandergrift

Rachel Shemony – Westmoreland City

Maura Skelley – Altoona

2021 Inductees:

Maria Claybaugh – Dunlevy

Bethany Fritsch – Baden

Lauren M. Gamble – Pittsburgh

Genevieve Marie LaFosse – Latrobe

Zakiya Moses – Washington, D.C.

Hannah A. Noel – Latrobe

Kathleen Jeanne Oxenreiter – Pittsburgh

Noah Plappert – Spring, Texas

Samantha N. Rogers – Pittsburgh

Matis Stephens – Greensburg

Annie Elizabeth Trader – Connellsville

Victoria Claire Viola – Pittsburgh

Following introductory remarks from Zakiya Moses, ΛΠΗ president, the alumni speaker, Ian Herzing, C’19, addressed the inductees. The ceremony was then carried out by Victoria Viola, ΛΠΗ vice president, and Maria Claybaugh and Samantha Rogers, both part of the ΛΠΗ’s leadership team. Dr. Melinda Farrington, ΛΠΗ adviser and assistant professor of communication, along with communication department faculty members David Safin, communication department chair and ΛΠΗ honorary member; Dr. Jessica Harvey, and Dr. Annie Laurie Nichols, distributed membership certificates as well as pins and honor cords to be worn as part of the academic regalia worn during for graduation.

“These students are involved in clubs, sports, service, international travel and still manage to maintain a high GPA in communication and across all of their classes,” said Dr. Farrington. “This a tremendous academic achievement, and our faculty is so proud of each of them.”

Lambda Pi Eta is the official communication studies honor society of the National Communication Association. ΛΠΗ was founded in 1985 at the University of Arkansas and became the official honor society of the NCA in July 1995. On Dec. 8, 2006, the Upsilon Nu Chapter was established at St. Vincent College.

ΛΠΗ represents what Aristotle described in his book “Rhetoric” as the three ingredients of persuasion: Logos (Lambda — Λ) meaning logic, Pathos (Pi — Π) relating to emotion and Ethos (Eta — Η) defined as character credibility and ethics.

The goals of Lambda Pi Eta include “recognizing, fostering and rewarding outstanding scholastic achievement in communication studies; stimulating interest in the field of communication; promoting and encouraging professional development among communication majors; providing an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas in the field of communication; establishing and maintaining closer relationships between faculty and students, and exploring options for graduate education in communication studies.”

The ceremony was held in the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus and was the honor society’s 17th annual induction ceremony.

