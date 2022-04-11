On April 2, 21 students (11 underclassmen and 10 upperclassmen) were inducted into Upsilon Nu, St. Vincent College’s chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the Honor Society of the National Communication Association.
Also recognized during the ceremony were the 12 graduating seniors who were inducted in 2021, as last year’s induction was limited only to inductees and was socially distant due to the pandemic.
Eligibility for Lambda Pi Eta consists of “the completion of 60 college credits and an overall earned QPA of 3.00. Students need to complete at least four courses in the communication curriculum and maintain an overall major/minor QPA of at least 3.25.”
2022 Inductees:
Underclassmen
Carly Augustine – Latrobe
Veronica Cornejo – Harrisburg
Myrissa Donaldson – West Middlesex
Theresa Fletcher – Elizabeth, Colorado
Jacklyn Koehler – Rockledge, Florida
Monique Koehler – Rockledge, Florida
Isaiah McElroy – Hagerstown, Maryland
Reilly McKay – Ligonier
Madilyn Thompson – New Kensington
Alana Winkler – Wexford
Baylee Wojcik – Windber
Graduating Seniors
Elanda Batykefer – Harmony
Noelle Bryner – Washington
Hugo Cruz-Martinez – Springfield, Virginia
Bret Eaton – Wampum
Jakob Kalp – Greensburg
Daniel Melucci – Murrysville
Madelyn L. Montefour – Mechanicsburg
Zachary Paullet – Vandergrift
Rachel Shemony – Westmoreland City
Maura Skelley – Altoona
2021 Inductees:
Maria Claybaugh – Dunlevy
Bethany Fritsch – Baden
Lauren M. Gamble – Pittsburgh
Genevieve Marie LaFosse – Latrobe
Zakiya Moses – Washington, D.C.
Hannah A. Noel – Latrobe
Kathleen Jeanne Oxenreiter – Pittsburgh
Noah Plappert – Spring, Texas
Samantha N. Rogers – Pittsburgh
Matis Stephens – Greensburg
Annie Elizabeth Trader – Connellsville
Victoria Claire Viola – Pittsburgh
Following introductory remarks from Zakiya Moses, ΛΠΗ president, the alumni speaker, Ian Herzing, C’19, addressed the inductees. The ceremony was then carried out by Victoria Viola, ΛΠΗ vice president, and Maria Claybaugh and Samantha Rogers, both part of the ΛΠΗ’s leadership team. Dr. Melinda Farrington, ΛΠΗ adviser and assistant professor of communication, along with communication department faculty members David Safin, communication department chair and ΛΠΗ honorary member; Dr. Jessica Harvey, and Dr. Annie Laurie Nichols, distributed membership certificates as well as pins and honor cords to be worn as part of the academic regalia worn during for graduation.
“These students are involved in clubs, sports, service, international travel and still manage to maintain a high GPA in communication and across all of their classes,” said Dr. Farrington. “This a tremendous academic achievement, and our faculty is so proud of each of them.”
Lambda Pi Eta is the official communication studies honor society of the National Communication Association. ΛΠΗ was founded in 1985 at the University of Arkansas and became the official honor society of the NCA in July 1995. On Dec. 8, 2006, the Upsilon Nu Chapter was established at St. Vincent College.
ΛΠΗ represents what Aristotle described in his book “Rhetoric” as the three ingredients of persuasion: Logos (Lambda — Λ) meaning logic, Pathos (Pi — Π) relating to emotion and Ethos (Eta — Η) defined as character credibility and ethics.
The goals of Lambda Pi Eta include “recognizing, fostering and rewarding outstanding scholastic achievement in communication studies; stimulating interest in the field of communication; promoting and encouraging professional development among communication majors; providing an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas in the field of communication; establishing and maintaining closer relationships between faculty and students, and exploring options for graduate education in communication studies.”
The ceremony was held in the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus and was the honor society’s 17th annual induction ceremony.
