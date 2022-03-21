Last Saturday (March 12), 104 St. Vincent College freshmen accepted their admission into Alpha Lambda Delta, a prestigious national honors society focused on first-year undergraduate success.
At SVC, first-year students who have maintained a GPA of 3.5 or above are nominated to join St. Vincent’s chapter of ALD. If students choose to accept their nomination, they attend the ALD induction ceremony to officially join the honors society. Once initiated, they are made an honorary member for life and can receive scholarships, network and expand on leadership and professional skills. Dr. Nancy A. Rottler, assistant vice president for student success and retention, was initiated as an honorary member.
Also, during the ceremony, six seniors were awarded the Maria Leonard Book Award. The ALD Maria Leonard Book Award is named for the late Maria Leonard, who founded Alpha Lambda Delta. This award is presented annually to “active members with the highest cumulative grade point average in their graduating class.” Those who received awards were Maria Arcara, Maria Claybaugh, Nicholas Duer, Levi Keys, Wade Rashilla and Ashley Shoemaker.
The backbone of the organization is made up of a staff adviser and four student officers. Together, they host meetings and events that run all year round.
Past events include hosting a cereal drive for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, making pumpkins stuffed with Halloween treats for children displaced due to domestic violence, making cards for veterans, hosting a study and snack night and, most recently, helping to run the bouquet bar table during SVC’s International Women’s Day celebration.
In the coming months, ALD will host a resume writing workshop, a baby shower collection drive, and another snack and study night. They will also distribute treats to thank our facilities and food service workers.
The 2021-22 executive board includes Faith Taylor, president; Giana Georgiana, vice president; Emme Palombia, secretary, and Noah Goehring, treasurer.
Jody Marsh, director of global and community engagement, is the adviser for the chapter.
