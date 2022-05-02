SVC students, faculty recognized at Spring Honors Convocation

Amanda Cecconi, St. Vincent College C’87, founder and chief executive officer of the Punching Nun Group, delivered the convocation address.

 Submitted photo

St. Vincent College presented awards to faculty and students at the Spring Honors Convocation, which took place Wednesday, April 20, in the historic St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.

This was the first time the Spring Honors Convocation and Academic Conference have been held in-person since 2019.

Amanda Cecconi, C’87, founder and chief executive officer of the Punching Nun Group in Tennessee, delivered the convocation address. Punching Nun Group is a healthcare industry-specific consulting practice that emphasizes effectiveness and affordability in marketing implementation. Since the founding of PNG in 2012, Cecconi has led public relations, lead generation, digital marketing, and re-branding support for more than 85 venture-backed health IT and service companies. She has held numerous leadership roles during her more than 25 years in corporate finance and healthcare strategic marketing. Cecconi serves on numerous charitable and education boards, including the Hope Clinic for Women, GEAR Foundation, and St. Vincent College’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government.

The Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president, presented Greater Latrobe Senior High School alumna Sydney R. Green with the President’s Award, the college’s highest student honor, awarded to the member of the graduating class who “best embodies the college’s Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts values — outstanding academic achievement, student leadership and community service.”

Finalists for the award included Michael H. Duer, a finance major with a minor in operational excellence, of Zelienople; Maeve C. Milligan, an international business major with a minor in operational excellence, of Johnstown; Wade Rashilla, a double major in finance and mathematics with a double minor in accounting and economics, of Ligonier, and Kaitlin E. Repp, a politics major, of Gettysburg.

Honored faculty included Dr. Michelle Duennes, assistant professor of biology, who was presented with the Quentin Schaut Faculty Award, and Dr. Jeffrey Godwin, associate professor of business administration, who was presented with the Boniface Wimmer Faculty Award.

Dr. Adam Wood, assistant professor of engineering, presented Thomas E. Hedgepeth II with the Class of 1968 Father Ronald R. Gorka Scholarship Award.

Andrew M. Kunz, a junior corporate finance major and president of the Student Government Association, presented the Student Government Association awards. Recipients on the Senior awards included Sarah E. Centore, a cellular biology major from Canonsburg; Alaina L. Dorazio, a biology major from Derry; Robert A. Gigliotti, a biology major from Pittsburgh (15216); Annie E. Trader, a communication major from Connellsville, and Ryan P. Winter, a management major from South Park. Dr. Jeffrie A. Mallory, executive vice president and chief operating officer, received the 2022 Student Government Association Administrator Award, and Dr. Michael P. Krom received the 2022 Student Government Association Faculty Award.

Awards for Academic Excellence in the Major Field of Study, recognizing the graduating senior with the highest grade point average in each undergraduate program of study, were given to the following students:

Accounting: Ashley G. Shoemaker, Mercer

Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs: Emma M. Andrasko, Jeannette

Art Education: Lauren I. Hartner, North Huntingdon Township

Biochemistry: Alissa C. Beam, Gibsonia

Bioinformatics: Lauren E. Galbraith, Greensburg

Biology: Christopher W. Risnear, Jeannette

Business Data Analytics: Kimberly A. Weinman, Acme

Business Economics: Aleksandr M. Kraft, Montoursville

Chemistry: Laura E. Aston, Greensburg

Communication: Maria A. Claybaugh, Dunlevy

Computer Science: Maria E. Arcara, Greensburg

Criminology, Law and Society: Shayela R. Harmon, Washington

Cybersecurity: Joshua R. Secrist, Latrobe

Data Science: Kethrie L. Heasley, Latrobe

Digital Art and Media: Rebecca M. Preston, Delmont

Early Childhood Education: Taylor M. Allison, Ligonier

Economics and Mathematics: Aleksandr M. Kraft, Montoursville

Engineering: Patrick J. Hoover, Patton

English: Isabel A. Sicree, Boalsburg

Environmental Science: Allie M. Shreffler, Mount Pleasant

Finance: Wade Rashilla, Ligonier

History: Karen J. Dopico, Pittsburgh

Information Systems: Cullen J. Rathman, Knoxville, Maryland

Integrated Science: Anna E. Donofrio, Greensburg

International Business: Maeve C. Milligan, Johnstown

Liberal Arts Samantha L. Hilyer, Patton

Management: Cristofer M. White, Natrona Heights

Marketing: Emily C. Snyder, Wrightsville

Mathematics/Engineering: Gustavo C. Campos, Monroeville

Mathematics: Kristyan A.Hahn, Edgewood, Maryland

Middle Grade Education: Carly M. Belich, Aliquippa

Music: John P. Crocetti, Connellsville

Music Performance: Justin M. Massetto, Murrysville

Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Aaron J. Kuhn, North Huntingdon Township

Philosophy: Randall F. Pawlowski, Nicktown

Physics: Andrew R. Klein, Ligonier

Politics: Levi J. Keys, Latrobe

Psychology: Julie M. Reichert, Lancaster

Sociology Abigail J. Kyle, Butler

Student Educator Award – Secondary Certification: Evan J. Portman, Export

Studio Art: Clair F. Sirofchuck, Ligonier

Theology: Madison L. Powell, Fairfield

The following students received A.J. Palumbo Student Research Endowment Fund Awards:

Elanda M. Batykefer, Harmony

Jonathan E. Baum, Acme

Emily P. Bosche, Harrisburg

Christopher M. Bouye, New Castle

Noelle E. Bryner, Washington

Christopher C. Bush, Martinsburg

Matthew F. Callaghan, Yorktown Heights, New York

David Collins, Oakmont

Andy Connelly, Pittsburgh

Nicola A. DiPaul, Takoma Park, Maryland

Ava J. Dorazio, Derry

Olivia M. Emmonds, Ford Cliff

Logan D. Getchey, Ruffs Dale

Sydney R. Green, Greensburg

Jessica R. Guesman Warren, Ohio

Kolby S. Hanan, Lemont Furnace

Sarah M. Helsel, Leeper

Jared M. Holmes, Beachwood, New Jersey

Jakob M. Kalp, Greensburg

Lindsey Kocjancic, Johnsonburg

Zachary J. Kuzel, Pittsburgh

Kate N. Lecompte-Roy, Taneytown, Maryland

Emily M. Lentz, Ligonier

Kyra E. Lipetzky, Mount Airy, Maryland

Jaclyn H. Lorkovic, Pittsburgh

Lauren A. Makovics, Rostraver Township

Diego A. Marmolejos, Reading

Mackenzie A. Moretti, Saxonburg

Zakiya E. Moses, Washington, D.C.

Clare L. Mulcahy, Bradford

Emilee N. Nedz, Butler

Sophie E. Neubert, St. Marys

Sarah C. O’Toole, Cantonsville, Maryland

Ryan W. Patricio, Ruffs Dale

Kelsie R. Patton, White Oak

Jessica L. Persin, Greensburg

Nicholas R. Rega, Irwin

Julie M. Reichert, Lancaster

Alec L. Richard, Palmyra

Joslyn R. Rodell, Latrobe

Samantha N. Rogers, Pittsburgh

Jay W. Ryan-Sammons, Arnold, Maryland

Angel D. Scalamogna, Monaca

Anna L. Shields, Allison Park

Isabel A. Sicree, Boalsburg

Estefany Y. Sierra-Cisneros, Longbranch, New Jersey

Zachary J. Smith, Latrobe

Haley D. Smolleck, Derry

Carrine H. Soltis, Mount Pleasant

Madilyn M. Thompson, New Kensington

William K. Varesio, Indian Head

Shyan M. Yahner-Golby, Loretto

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.