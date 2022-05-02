SVC students, faculty recognized at Spring Honors Convocation

St. Vincent College presented awards to faculty and students at the Spring Honors Convocation, which took place Wednesday, April 20, in the historic St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
This was the first time the Spring Honors Convocation and Academic Conference have been held in-person since 2019.
Amanda Cecconi, C’87, founder and chief executive officer of the Punching Nun Group in Tennessee, delivered the convocation address. Punching Nun Group is a healthcare industry-specific consulting practice that emphasizes effectiveness and affordability in marketing implementation. Since the founding of PNG in 2012, Cecconi has led public relations, lead generation, digital marketing, and re-branding support for more than 85 venture-backed health IT and service companies. She has held numerous leadership roles during her more than 25 years in corporate finance and healthcare strategic marketing. Cecconi serves on numerous charitable and education boards, including the Hope Clinic for Women, GEAR Foundation, and St. Vincent College’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government.
The Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president, presented Greater Latrobe Senior High School alumna Sydney R. Green with the President’s Award, the college’s highest student honor, awarded to the member of the graduating class who “best embodies the college’s Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts values — outstanding academic achievement, student leadership and community service.”
Finalists for the award included Michael H. Duer, a finance major with a minor in operational excellence, of Zelienople; Maeve C. Milligan, an international business major with a minor in operational excellence, of Johnstown; Wade Rashilla, a double major in finance and mathematics with a double minor in accounting and economics, of Ligonier, and Kaitlin E. Repp, a politics major, of Gettysburg.
Honored faculty included Dr. Michelle Duennes, assistant professor of biology, who was presented with the Quentin Schaut Faculty Award, and Dr. Jeffrey Godwin, associate professor of business administration, who was presented with the Boniface Wimmer Faculty Award.
Dr. Adam Wood, assistant professor of engineering, presented Thomas E. Hedgepeth II with the Class of 1968 Father Ronald R. Gorka Scholarship Award.
Andrew M. Kunz, a junior corporate finance major and president of the Student Government Association, presented the Student Government Association awards. Recipients on the Senior awards included Sarah E. Centore, a cellular biology major from Canonsburg; Alaina L. Dorazio, a biology major from Derry; Robert A. Gigliotti, a biology major from Pittsburgh (15216); Annie E. Trader, a communication major from Connellsville, and Ryan P. Winter, a management major from South Park. Dr. Jeffrie A. Mallory, executive vice president and chief operating officer, received the 2022 Student Government Association Administrator Award, and Dr. Michael P. Krom received the 2022 Student Government Association Faculty Award.
Awards for Academic Excellence in the Major Field of Study, recognizing the graduating senior with the highest grade point average in each undergraduate program of study, were given to the following students:
Accounting: Ashley G. Shoemaker, Mercer
Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs: Emma M. Andrasko, Jeannette
Art Education: Lauren I. Hartner, North Huntingdon Township
Biochemistry: Alissa C. Beam, Gibsonia
Bioinformatics: Lauren E. Galbraith, Greensburg
Biology: Christopher W. Risnear, Jeannette
Business Data Analytics: Kimberly A. Weinman, Acme
Business Economics: Aleksandr M. Kraft, Montoursville
Chemistry: Laura E. Aston, Greensburg
Communication: Maria A. Claybaugh, Dunlevy
Computer Science: Maria E. Arcara, Greensburg
Criminology, Law and Society: Shayela R. Harmon, Washington
Cybersecurity: Joshua R. Secrist, Latrobe
Data Science: Kethrie L. Heasley, Latrobe
Digital Art and Media: Rebecca M. Preston, Delmont
Early Childhood Education: Taylor M. Allison, Ligonier
Economics and Mathematics: Aleksandr M. Kraft, Montoursville
Engineering: Patrick J. Hoover, Patton
English: Isabel A. Sicree, Boalsburg
Environmental Science: Allie M. Shreffler, Mount Pleasant
Finance: Wade Rashilla, Ligonier
History: Karen J. Dopico, Pittsburgh
Information Systems: Cullen J. Rathman, Knoxville, Maryland
Integrated Science: Anna E. Donofrio, Greensburg
International Business: Maeve C. Milligan, Johnstown
Liberal Arts Samantha L. Hilyer, Patton
Management: Cristofer M. White, Natrona Heights
Marketing: Emily C. Snyder, Wrightsville
Mathematics/Engineering: Gustavo C. Campos, Monroeville
Mathematics: Kristyan A.Hahn, Edgewood, Maryland
Middle Grade Education: Carly M. Belich, Aliquippa
Music: John P. Crocetti, Connellsville
Music Performance: Justin M. Massetto, Murrysville
Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Aaron J. Kuhn, North Huntingdon Township
Philosophy: Randall F. Pawlowski, Nicktown
Physics: Andrew R. Klein, Ligonier
Politics: Levi J. Keys, Latrobe
Psychology: Julie M. Reichert, Lancaster
Sociology Abigail J. Kyle, Butler
Student Educator Award – Secondary Certification: Evan J. Portman, Export
Studio Art: Clair F. Sirofchuck, Ligonier
Theology: Madison L. Powell, Fairfield
The following students received A.J. Palumbo Student Research Endowment Fund Awards:
Elanda M. Batykefer, Harmony
Jonathan E. Baum, Acme
Emily P. Bosche, Harrisburg
Christopher M. Bouye, New Castle
Noelle E. Bryner, Washington
Christopher C. Bush, Martinsburg
Matthew F. Callaghan, Yorktown Heights, New York
David Collins, Oakmont
Andy Connelly, Pittsburgh
Nicola A. DiPaul, Takoma Park, Maryland
Ava J. Dorazio, Derry
Olivia M. Emmonds, Ford Cliff
Logan D. Getchey, Ruffs Dale
Sydney R. Green, Greensburg
Jessica R. Guesman Warren, Ohio
Kolby S. Hanan, Lemont Furnace
Sarah M. Helsel, Leeper
Jared M. Holmes, Beachwood, New Jersey
Jakob M. Kalp, Greensburg
Lindsey Kocjancic, Johnsonburg
Zachary J. Kuzel, Pittsburgh
Kate N. Lecompte-Roy, Taneytown, Maryland
Emily M. Lentz, Ligonier
Kyra E. Lipetzky, Mount Airy, Maryland
Jaclyn H. Lorkovic, Pittsburgh
Lauren A. Makovics, Rostraver Township
Diego A. Marmolejos, Reading
Mackenzie A. Moretti, Saxonburg
Zakiya E. Moses, Washington, D.C.
Clare L. Mulcahy, Bradford
Emilee N. Nedz, Butler
Sophie E. Neubert, St. Marys
Sarah C. O’Toole, Cantonsville, Maryland
Ryan W. Patricio, Ruffs Dale
Kelsie R. Patton, White Oak
Jessica L. Persin, Greensburg
Nicholas R. Rega, Irwin
Julie M. Reichert, Lancaster
Alec L. Richard, Palmyra
Joslyn R. Rodell, Latrobe
Samantha N. Rogers, Pittsburgh
Jay W. Ryan-Sammons, Arnold, Maryland
Angel D. Scalamogna, Monaca
Anna L. Shields, Allison Park
Isabel A. Sicree, Boalsburg
Estefany Y. Sierra-Cisneros, Longbranch, New Jersey
Zachary J. Smith, Latrobe
Haley D. Smolleck, Derry
Carrine H. Soltis, Mount Pleasant
Madilyn M. Thompson, New Kensington
William K. Varesio, Indian Head
Shyan M. Yahner-Golby, Loretto
