SVC students, faculty recognized at 2023 Spring Honors Convocation

St. Vincent College presented awards to faculty and students at the Spring Honors Convocation, which took place Wednesday, April 26, in the historic St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
Thodore J. Chavez, C’08, forensic examiner and quality assurance program manager at the FBI Laboratory in the Firearms/Toolmarks unit, delivered the convocation address.
The Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president, presented Haoyu “Leonard” Wang with the President’s Award, the college’s highest student honor, which is awarded to “the member of the graduating class who best embodies the college’s Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts values — outstanding academic achievement, student leadership and community service.”
Finalists for the award included Emily P. Bosche, a mathematics and psychology double major of Harrisburg; Jessica L. Persin, a biology major minoring in Spanish and biological psychology of Greensburg; Julia E. Sarnowski, an accounting major minoring in finance of Bridgeville, and Anna Shields, a biology major minoring in biological psychology and public health of Allison Park.
Honored faculty included Dr. Jen Koehl, associate professor of biology and chair of the biological sciences department, who was presented with the Boniface Wimmer Faculty Award, and Dr. Justin Petrovich, assistant professor of statistics and business analytics and chair of the marketing, analytics, and global commerce department, was presented with both the Quentin Schaut Junior Faculty Award and the Student Government Association Faculty Award.
The Rev. Maximillian Maxwell, OSB, director of Campus Ministry, was presented with the Student Government Association Administration Award.
Olivia Persin, a junior mathematics major and president of the Student Government Association, presented the SGA awards to Petrovich and Father Max as well as the Senior Awards to Olivia M. Emmonds, a biology major from Ford Cliff; Cameron J. Hyde, an accounting major from Breezewood; Andrew M. Kunz, a corporate finance major from Cranberry Township; Jessica L. Persin, and Georgeann C. Volna, a marketing major from Meadville.
Dr. Anthony Kane, assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students, presented Brenda Flores, a junior marketing major from Youngwood, with the Class of 1968 Father Ronald R. Gorka Scholarship Award.
Awards for Academic Excellence in the Major Field of Study, recognizing “the graduating senior with the highest grade-point average in each undergraduate program of study,” were given to the following students:
• Accounting — Hannah M. Haubrick
• Anthropology — Kelsie R. Patton
• Biochemistry — Hanna L. Pavsek
• Biology — Clare L. Mulcahy
• Biology — Anna L. Shields
• Business Administration — Brendan R. Thiele
• Business Data Analytics — Antonio D. Ferraro Jr.
• Chemistry — Ruth A. Milne
• Chemical and Biological Analysis — Amanda E. Pugliano
• Communication — Victoria C. Viola
• Computer Science — Curtis Schrack
• Criminology, Law and Society — Brittany L. Prinkey
• Cybersecurity — Nickolas O. Downey
• Data Science — Curtis Schrack
• Digital Art and Media — Miriam-Moira C. Donovan
• Early Childhood Education — Anna E. Betz
• Economics and Mathematics — Haoyu Wang
• Engineering — Matthew S. Byrne
• English — Elizabeth A. Elin
• Environmental Science — Sarah C. O’Toole
• Finance — Justina M. Sirohman
• Health Science — Caroline B. Mullineaux
• History — Laura E. Horn
• Liberal Arts — Shelby L. Stoner
• Management — Troy R. Montgomery
• Marketing — Marie A. Matt
• Mathematics/Engineering — Joseph A. Bujdos III
• Mathematics — Emily P. Bosche
• Music — Kathryn A. Kell
• Nursing — Nicole R. Friendshuh
• Philosophy — Jacob R. Holleran
• Physics — Seth R. White
• Political Science — Noah C. Spyra
• Psychology — Emily P. Bosche
• Sports and Media — Brennan A. Valladares
• Sports Management — Ahmad J. Shaw
• Theology — Nicole E. Buchek.
The following students received special citations and awards for academic excellence in a certification area:
• Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs — Andrew M. Kunz
• Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants — Julia E. Sarnowski
• Special Education — Madison E. Marsico
• Student Educator Award – Secondary Certification — Makenzee E. Knott.
The following students received A.J. Palumbo Student Research Endowment Fund awards:
• Devin M. Barrett
• Abigail J. Bashioum
• Anthony J. Boldurian
• Emily P. Bosche
• Andrew V. Bottino
• Sydney R. Campbell
• Anthony D. Campoli
• Nicholas W. Carter
• Carter G. Cavalier
• David Collins
• Elizabeth G. Crockett
• Anna R. Doelling
• Elizabeth A. Elin
• Delaney R. Fox
• Giana A. Georgiana
• Bridgette Gorg
• Tanisha K. Grewal
• Nicholas J. Helsel
• John M. Hurley
• Mei L. Jenkins-Andrews
• Lucia D. Johnson
• Kathleen T. Keating
• Madison Kozera
• Abbey R. Krug
• Isabella L. Ladisic
• Kyra E. Lipetzky
• Stefanie Livelsberger
• Vincent A. Lombardi
• Steven A. Manon
• Joel A. Martirano
• John P . Meneghini
• Ruth A. Milne
• Celia M. Monroy
• Emilee N. Nedz
• Sophie E. Neubert
• Triston D. Odroneic
• Kelsie R. Patton
• Sean M. Pavlic
• Scott A. Root
• Jacob A. Rzempoluch
• Curtis Schrack
• Amanda M. Serapiglia
• Sophie R. Steiner
• Madilyn M. Thompson
• Jonah Vaglia
• Tanner J. Wilkinson.
EDITOR’S NOTE: SVC did not provide these students’ hometowns.
