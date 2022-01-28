On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the Best Online Master’s in Business (non-MBA) programs. SVC’s Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence (MSMOE) has once again placed in the top 100 programs.
Out of 193 ranked schools and programs nationwide, St. Vincent’s program was ranked 78 and was ranked in the top 10 programs in the state of Pennsylvania, coming in at number nine.
According to U.S. News & World Reports, the rankings assess master’s-level business degree programs that are not MBA programs. Examples of non-MBA graduate business programs include degrees in accounting, finance, insurance, marketing and management. Highly ranked programs have “strong traditional academic foundations based on the excellence of entering students, graduation rates and instructor credentials. They also excel at educating distance learners while offering robust career and financial support.”
Schools are ranked using five categories: Engagement, which accounts for 30% of the score; Expert Opinion, which accounts for 25%, and Faculty Credentials and Training, Student Excellence and Student Services and Technology, each of which accounts for 15% of the total score.
SVC’s MSMOE program offers students a curriculum focused on preparing future and current managers for “major challenges that they will face in today’s turbulent environment.”
“I am so proud and excited about these new rankings. Being in the Top 100 programs by US News and World Report is an honor, especially in this category,” said Dr. Michael Urick, graduate director for the MSMOE program and associate professor.
Urick further expressed his gratitude for and thanked the members of the SVC community who’ve made the program into what it is today, saying, “As the pandemic continues to emphasize the need for online learning and there are an increasing number of such programs worldwide in which learners can choose to enroll, this category of Best Online Master’s in Business is really competitive. It is an honor to be ranked alongside so many other prestigious institutions of higher learning. Being ranked in the Top 100 by U.S. News & World Report is truly a testament to the strength of the program’s students, faculty and community partners.”
Those interested in learning more about the MSMOE program can do so by visiting https://www.stvincent.edu/academics/graduate-programs/programs/management-operational-excellence.html.
Read the full list of rankings at https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/business/rankings.
