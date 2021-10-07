Once again able to host an in-person Homecoming and Fall Family Weekend, St. Vincent College announced the 10 seniors voted for the 2021 Homecoming Court.
The court was recognized Saturday, Oct. 2, with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the St. Vincent vs. Case Western Reserve University football game. The students elected to this year’s court are Emma Andrasko, John Crocetti, Rob Gigliotti, Lauren Hartner, Peter Hirst, Tyler Overmier, Wade Rashilla, Kendra Smithbauer, Annie Trader and Abigail Uhrinek.
Hartner and Hirst were elected queen and king, respectively.
Emma Andrasko, a native of Greensburg, is an accounting major and the daughter of Ron and Melissa Andrasko. She is the president of the Women in Business Club as well as a member of the SAP Business One Program, Orientation Team and Bearcat Buddies Club. Following graduation, she will work for Ernst & Young as an FSO assurance staff in their U.S. headquarters in New York City.
John P. Crocetti, a native of Connellsville, is the son of John R. and Karen Crocetti, dual-majoring in corporate finance and music performance. He is a Benedictine Leadership Studies and Honors College Scholar. This semester, John is interning with Warner Bros. Entertainment in their finance department. John is the director of Music Ministry and treasurer for “The Company” and remains a Recording Academy’s GrammyU chapter representative. After graduation, John will join Deloitte Consulting, LLP, as an application and program analyst.
Robert Gigliotti, a native of Pittsburgh, is the son of Linda and Rob Gigliotti. A biology major with minors in Spanish and management, Rob is the executive board president of the Student Government Association and president of the St. Vincent College chapter of the American Medical Student Association in addition to being a work study for the Human Anatomy Lab and admissions department. Following graduation, Rob will attend optometry school.
Lauren Hartner of North Huntingdon Township, daughter of Bruce and Suzanne Hartner, is an art education major and a disability studies minor. She is a member of the Art Club, Education Club, Early Childhood Education Club and Bearcat Buddies Club, and she is also in the Alpha Lambda Delta and Kappa Delta Pi honor societies. Lauren is a four-year member of the Bearcat women’s tennis team and works in the Verostko Center for the Arts. After graduation, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in either art or special education and begin teaching.
Peter Hirst, a native of Allison Park, is the son of Martha and Greg Hirst. Peter is an accounting major with a minor in forensic studies, focusing on financial investigations.
A prefect in Bonaventure Hall, Hirst is also a representative for the Student Government Association and is a member of both the Operational Excellence and Fishing clubs. Upon graduation, Peter will join the workforce and plans to sit for the CPA exam.
Tyler Overmier, a native of Crofton, Maryland, son of Jim and Mary-Ellen Overmier, is an international business major with a minor in Spanish. He is on the Bearcat men’s swim team, in the SAP Business One Program, president of Spanish Club and treasurer of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. Upon graduation, Tyler will continue working in international software sales. His main goal in life is to make other peoples’ lives better and to be an aid for non-English speakers.
Wade Rashilla, a native of Ligonier, is the son of Matthew and Pamela Rashilla. Wade is majoring in finance and mathematics and minoring in accounting and economics. An avid fisherman and guitar player, he is a member of the Festival of Praise worship team and the treasurer of the Fishing Club. He also serves as a prefect in Gerard Hall. Upon graduation, he plans to pursue a career in finance.
Kendra Smithbauer, a native of St. Marys, is a marketing major with minors in vocal performance and theology and the daughter of James and Julie Smithbauer. She serves as the president of the Company Theater group and is a member of the Woman in Business Club, SVC Players theater group and Campus Ministry. She also serves as a St. Benedict Hall prefect, Admissions Ambassador and is a work study for Alumni Relations. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a career in the marketing field.
Annie Trader of Connellsville is a communication major with minors in marketing and theology. The daughter of Calvin and Deborah Trader, she serves as a four-year class president, is president of MADComm (Communication Club), is a three-year Orientation Team member and has been inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta and Lambda Pi Eta national honor societies. A Benedictine Leadership Studies Honors student, she works as a writing consultant in the Writing Center and as a tour guide for the department of admission. She plans to pursue a career in public relations or special events following graduation.
Abigail Uhrinek, a native of Natrona Heights, is a biology major and music minor and is the daughter of Vicki Taylor and Mark Uhrinek. She is the president of Tri-Beta, treasurer of Gamma Sigma Epsilon and a member of Alpha Lambda Delta. A prefect, she is also a CLP facilitator, biology tutor and is in “The Company” theatre group. Currently working at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and K. Vet Animal Care, she plans to attend veterinary school following graduation.
