SVC professor selected as finalist for graphic literature award

Ben Schachter, professor and director of the Visual Arts Division of the Fine Arts Department in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at St. Vincent College, was recently selected as a finalist in the graphic literature category for Solstice magazine’s Summer Contest, according to the Unity Township campus.
Schachter’s submission, titled “Las Huellas del Diablo,” can be viewed on the magazine’s website here: https://solsticelitmag.org/content/las-huellas-del-diablo/.
It was also printed in the Summer Contest issue alongside the submissions and winners from the fiction, nonfiction and poetry categories.
Solstice is a literary magazine with a focus on publishing diverse voices. Although it has been hosting a summer contest for some years, Solstice has offered a graphic literature category as part of the contest for just two years.
The graphic literature category’s editor, Andrai Whitted, said of Schachter’s piece that he “transforms ancient fables into contemporary stories, using a bold graphic style and offering sage advice on detecting demons.”
Schachter, who’s been teaching at St. Vincent for 19 years, received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan University before going on to earn both his Master of Science and Master of Fine Arts degrees from Pratt Institute.
He teaches a variety of classes in the Visual Arts Division of the Fine Arts Department, including Before Disney: Development of Expressive Animation, Typography, Drawing and Illustration for Media and Storyboarding.
