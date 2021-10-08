The Center for Political and Economic Thought, part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, will host its annual Civitas Forum on Principles and Policies for Public Life on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
A light continental breakfast will be served, and registration will begin at 8 a.m. The day’s schedule is as follows:
“Will Colleges Survive? Higher Education in Troubling Times”
8:30 a.m. “What College Is For”
Larry P. Arnn, president, Hillsdale College
9:30 a.m. “Lessons from the Trenches of Higher Education: Recovering the Lost Purpose of Liberal Learning”
Michael Federici, professor of political science, Middle Tennessee State University
10:30 a.m. “Schumpeterian Creative Destruction and the Inefficiency of American Higher Education”
Richard Vedder, distinguished professor of economics, emeritus, Ohio University
11:30 a.m. “Reason, Democracy and the Future of Higher Education”
Kimberly Shankman, dean, Benedictine College
All sessions are open to the public, and there is no cost to attend. For more information, contact Mary Beth McConahey, assistant director of the Center for Political and Economic Thought, at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2120.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, please visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
