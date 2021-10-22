SVC McKenna School to host Dartmouth professor Tuesday

The Center for Political and Economic Thought, part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, will host professor Meir Kohn of Dartmouth College 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Kohn’s lecture, “Commerce, Predation and Economic Development,” is free and open to the public.
Kohn is a professor of economics at Dartmouth College. He received his graduate training at MIT. He is currently writing a book that develops a new theory of economic progress, based on the evidence of preindustrial Europe and China.
For more information, contact Mary Beth McConahey, assistant director of the Center for Political and Economic Thought, at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2120.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, please visit: https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
