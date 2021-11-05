SVC McKenna School to host Baylor professor Tuesday

The Center for Political and Economic Thought, part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, will host Timothy Burns of Baylor University 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Burns’ lecture, “Aristotle’s Politics, Book I: Is The City Truly By Nature?,” is free and open to the public.
A professor of political science and graduate program director at Baylor, Burns most recently published “Leo Strauss on Democracy, Technology, and Liberal Education” (SUNY Press, 2021). Burns has also authored “Shakespeare’s Political Wisdom” (Palgrave MacMillan, 2013) and co-authored (with Thomas L. Pangle) “Key Texts of Political Philosophy: An Introduction” (Cambridge, 2014).
In addition to writing, Burns is also the editor of “After History? Francis Fukuyama and His Critics” (Rowman and Littlefield, 1994), “Recovering Reason: Essays in Honor of Thomas L. Pangle” (Lexington, 2010) and “Brill’s Companion to Leo Strauss’ Writings on Classical Political Thought” (Brill, 2015).
He has co-edited “The Future of Liberal Education” with Peter Lawler (Routledge, 2014) and “Philosophy, History and Tyranny: Re-examining the Debate Between Leo Strauss and Alexandre Kojève” with Bryan-Paul Frost (SUNY Press, 2016).
Burns is also translator of Marcellinus’ “Life of Thucydides,” author of several articles on thinkers from Homer to Nietzsche, editor-in-chief of “Interpretation: A Journal of Political Philosophy” and co-editor (with Thomas L. Pangle) of Palgrave MacMillan’s “Recovering Political Philosophy” series.
For more information, contact Mary Beth McConahey, assistant director of the Center for Political and Economic Thought, at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu or (724) 805-2120.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest info about these protocols, please visit: https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
