SVC: Lee Intachai appointed assistant director of community relations, outreach

St. Vincent College this week announced the appointment of Lee Intachai as the assistant director of community relations and outreach. Intachai will support the President’s Office and continuously strengthen relationships between St. Vincent College and the community.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to be of service to not only St. Vincent College, the faculty and staff, but to our community and those who surround and support us,” said Intachai. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
In addition to working with local leaders, community groups, high schools and campus neighbors, Intachai will direct numerous outreach programs for students and the community showcasing educational opportunities available at St. Vincent.
“We are grateful to have Lee in this position, for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Jeff Mallory, executive vice president and chief operating officer of St. Vincent College. “Lee has a true passion for helping others and for putting SVC in the best light.
“From the start, Lee has engaged those inside and outside of our special community with tremendous care, concern and respect. She truly makes it a point to serve others and understands how to deliver an impact for all involved. Ultimately, we look forward to Lee’s tremendous leadership and are committed to helping her achieve success in this critical role.”
A native to the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Intachai brings her supporting family mindset to the college. “In Hawaii, where I grew up, community is our life, it is Ohana, a term meaning ‘family’ in Hawaiian.”
Intachai received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University – Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, in 2002. She joined the St. Vincent community in July 2022 as the director of catering of Parkhurst at St. Vincent College.
Intachai is a resident of Latrobe. She has two sons: Cody, an incoming freshman at St. Vincent College, and Kayden. Intachai enjoys music, especially listening to the violin, which her son Kayden plays. She also enjoys hula dancing and teaching hula classes on the Unity Township campus, which are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.