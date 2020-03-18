The St. Vincent College education department Monday announced that students seeking education certification are available to assist in home tutoring during the COVID-19 school closure.
A sign-up for local families has been developed, with several St. Vincent College pre-service teachers available to assist in working with academics for grades K-12 and special education. Face-to-face tutoring using web conferencing will be utilized.
All pre-service teachers have current criminal and FBI clearances.
To sign up, or for more information, visit http://education.stvincent.edu. Questions can be directed to Dr. Veronica Ent, chair of the education department, at veronica.ent@stvincent.edu.
