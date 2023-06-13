Dr. Michael Urick, dean of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, has announced new members to the Council of Advisers for the McKenna School, according to the Unity Township campus.
The McKenna School is supported by a Council of Advisers that is composed of “business leaders, foundation heads, prominent people in public policy, and notable alumni. The primary purpose of the council is to assist in strategic planning, program development, curriculum review and resource development.”
About the Council Members
• Paige Casario is a 2018 graduate of the McKenna School. She majored in international business and minored in operational excellence and Spanish. Casario works as a senior product specialist at SAP in California and has expertise in standardization and automation.
• Chilufya Mashambe is a 2017 graduate of the McKenna School, from which she received her degree in accounting. She is a Chicago-based assurance manager for Ernst & Young. Mashambe is a licensed CPA in both Illinois and Tennessee. In addition to facilitating various internal trainings, Mashambe is a member of the EY Black Professional Network and Chicago Young People’s Advisory Forum.
• Thomas McKee is a 2015 graduate of the accounting program and a 2017 graduate of the Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence program. Based in Florida and Delaware, McKee has served in various roles at Kennametal, including chief information officer. After working as an independent consultant, McKee became chief transformation officer and interim chief information officer at W. L. Gore and Associates.
• Barbara Bobula earned a Master’s Certification in Health Services Leadership in 2015 and a Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence in 2017 from St. Vincent College. An expert in project management, Bobula is Six Sigma Green Belt certified. Bobula currently works as the vice president of patient experience at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.
• James Buscaglio, a graduate of the finance program in 2004, subsequently earned master’s degrees from both the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. Buscaglio currently serves as a strategic program lead at Amazon Web Services in Seattle, Washington. Buscaglio previously lived in France and Iraq and is certified as a project management professional, scrum master and information systems auditor. His previous work experience includes roles at IBM, the Department of Defense, and Deloitte.
• Gregory Fajt is a 1977 graduate of the accounting program at St. Vincent College. Following SVC, Fajt earned his Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University. Fajt is a former chairman and board member of the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission, chief of staff to Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and elected member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. With extensive board corporations and nonprofit board service, Fajt has won numerous awards, including the 2007 Distinguished Alumnus Award at St. Vincent College.
