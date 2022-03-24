The St. Vincent College Concert Series will present soprano Jennifer Rivera and pianist Mark Carver on Saturday, March 26, in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on the Unity Township campus. The 7 p.m. concert will feature works by Strauss, Obradors and de Falla.
Grammy Award-winning Rivera is one of the most creatively inspired vocal artists performing before the public today. The intelligence, dimension and spirituality with which she infuses her performances on great international stages has garnered her unique artistic collaborations with many of today’s most celebrated composers, including John Adams, Osvaldo Golijov and Gabriela Lena Frank and has brought her together with such esteemed conductors as Gustavo Dudamel, Sir Simon Rattle, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Robert Spano and Michael Tilson Thomas.
During the 2021-22 season, Rivera tours to Athens, Georgia; Lawrence, Kansas, and Houston and San Antonio, Texas, with guitarist Sharon Isbin in a program of Spanish art songs, a project the duo debuted during the 2019 Aspen Music Festival. She returns to the Grand Rapids Symphony for Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” under the baton of Marcelo Lehninger; Reno Philharmonic with Strauss’ “Four Last Songs,” and sings Handel’s “Messiah” with the Atlanta Symphony led by Norman Mackenzie.
A champion of new music, Rivera recently gave the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s “The Right of Your Senses,” commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and performed at Walt Disney Concert Hall. A major voice in the rich culture of Latin American music and composers, Rivera recently performed in Antonio Lysy’s “Te Amo Argentina” with Arizona Friends of Chamber Music and premiered Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Conquest Requiem” with the Houston Symphony and Chorus.
Recent orchestral highlights include Golijov’s “La Pasión según San Marcos” in her debut with the Minnesota Orchestra, Gabriela Lena Frank’s “La Centinela y la Paloma” with the Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra, Esa-Pekka Salonen’s “Five Images After Sappho” with the Colorado Symphony, among many others.
Rivera has worked closely with John Adams throughout her career and received international praise for the world premiere of “A Flowering Tree,” singing the role of Kumudha. Rivera made her European operatic debut as Kitty Oppenheimer in Peter Sellars’ production of Adams’ “Doctor Atomic” with the Netherlands Opera, a role that also served for her debuts at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Finnish National Opera and Teatro de la Maestranza. She joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera for its new production of “Doctor Atomic” under the direction of Alan Gilbert.
Rivera serves on the vocal faculty at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
American pianist Carver was born in Mobile, Alabama, and received his earliest musical training in Pittsburgh from Jerry Veeck and Lorraine Gaal Landefeld. Other teachers include Natalie Phillips and Ralph Zitterbart. International artists with whom he has studied are Earl Wild, Jorge Bolet, Jeanne-Marie Darré, Ozan Marsh, John Ogdon, Enrica Cavallo-Gulli and Pierre Sancan. Carver has studied at the Chautauqua Institute, Chautauqua, New York; Académie Internationale d’Été, Nice, France; Indiana University, Bloomington, and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Carver holds the degrees of bachelor of fine arts and master of music.
He made his début with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at age 15 and has been a guest artist with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, the Plum Creek Chamber Orchestra and the University of Pittsburgh Orchestra. He has appeared in recital at Steinway Hall, New York, and his début at age 17 at Carnegie Hall, New York, was with the Carnegie Mellon University Wind Ensemble in the première of “Introduction and Allegro” by Philip Catelinet.
Called “a stalwart presence in the local music scene” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), his accompanying for the Pittsburgh Camerata has been regarded as “refined and tasteful” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). His work has also been acclaimed by The American Record Guide, Chamber Music America, Clarinet Magazine and Epoch Times.
His discography includes “Jessica Rivera Sings Romantic Music for Soprano, Clarinet and Piano;” “Spanish-American Songs” by Urtext Digital Classics label, and “Sacred Songs and Interludes: Music of Nancy Galbraith” with the Pittsburgh Camerata. Scheduled for release in 2022 is a new recording with Rivera on the Urtext label and will be a tribute to soprano Victoria de Los Angeles.
Carver has been the recipient of the Carnegie Award, the National Federation of Music Clubs Scholarship, the Pittsburgh Concert Society Youth and Major auditions, the Carnegie Mellon University Chamber Music Prize and the Pittsburgh Piano Teachers Award. He was the Grand Prize winner at the Cincinnati World Competition in 1975, which included a grant for summer study in France. He has been Artist-in-Residence for the Irma Gonzales Curso Magistral de Verano at the Conservatorio Nacional in Mexico City and the James Madison University German Liederkurs in Freiberg, Germany. He currently serves as associate teaching professor of collaborative piano at Carnegie Mellon University and lay ecclesial minister in music for the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
The concert is open to all. A freewill offering will be taken.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and considering encouraging local COVID-19 trends, the College has recently adopted a mask-optional policy for all students, faculty, staff and visitors. Therefore, visitors to the center are invited to wear masks based on one’s personal level of risk. Should the CDC determine that the rate of transmission in Westmoreland County increases above LOW, mitigating measures may be re-implemented at the discretion of the college. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.