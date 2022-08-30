FAIRPORT, New York — Eileen Merberg, executive director of Alpha Lambda Delta Academic Honor Society, announced that the St. Vincent College chapter has won the prestigious Order of the Torch Award for their activities during the 2021-22 academic year, the Unity Township campus reported this week.
This award highlights “continued excellence in programming, internal communications, campus visibility, and overall presentation of their application.” This is St. Vincent College’s third Order of the Torch award, previously winning in 2013 and 2009.
This year the board of directors of Alpha Lambda Delta recognized five chapters across the nation with the Order of the Torch award: Eastern Kentucky University, University of Maryland, Northwestern State University, St. Vincent College and Western Michigan University.
Winning scrapbooks may be found at www.nationalald.org/torch.
The successful chapter at St. Vincent College was led by Faith Taylor, president; Giana Georgiana, vice president; Emma Palombia, secretary, and Noah Goehring, treasurer. The chapter was advised by Jody Marsh.
“We sincerely appreciate the work it takes to achieve the Order of the Torch award. The students from these winning institutions demonstrated high quality programming, outstanding communication across campus and in their communities, and overall excellence,” said Merberg. College students have to juggle many responsibilities including academics, family, work, friends, community service, and participation in campus organizations. Given these reasons, Merberg noted, “it is truly impressive what the winning chapters were able to accomplish this past year. Even more so with a pandemic that interrupted the academic year, these chapters were able to stay engaged and continue the important work of supporting student success.”
Alpha Lambda Delta is an honor society that recognizes students’ academic success in their first year at a college or university. Founded in 1924 and active on 280 campuses, Alpha Lambda Delta inducts 22,000 members annually and has more than 1.2 million lifetime members.
Alpha Lambda Delta’s mission is to “encourage superior academic achievement, to promote intelligent living and a continued high standard of learning, and to assist students in recognizing and developing meaningful goals for their unique roles in society.”
Since 1939, Alpha Lambda Delta has been a member in good standing with the Association of College Honor Societies, the only national accrediting body for collegiate honor societies.
