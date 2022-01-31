SVC Center for Political and Economic Thought to host GCC professor

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Center for Political and Economic Thought, part of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government at St. Vincent College, will host Dr. Shawn Ritenour of Grove City College at 7:30 p.m. in the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Ritenour’s lecture, “Do God and Economic Science Mix?,” is free and open to the public.
Dr. Ritenour is professor of economics at Grove City College and a senior fellow at the Ludwig von Mises Institute.
He has previously held the Ruby Letsch-Roderique Chair of Economics at Southwest Baptist University and has served as visiting professor at the University of Angers in France.
He has also served as an economist for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and is the author of the book “Foundations of Economics: A Christian View,” the editor of “The Mises Reader” and has contributed to others, including “The Fed at One Hundred.”
Ritenour has written scores of articles and editorials on topics including cultural economics, the history of economic thought, economic method, economic pedagogy, monetary policy and the intersection of economics and theology and ethics. He earned a BA in economics from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, and a Ph.D. in economics from Auburn University.
Given the evolving situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
