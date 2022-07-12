On May 26, Dr. Stephen Jodis, dean of the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Science, Mathematics and Computing at St. Vincent College, was awarded the 2022 Education Leadership Award for Post-Secondary Education from the Young Men and Women in Charge Foundation Inc., the Unity Township campus reported July 7.
Dr. Jeff Mallory, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Adam Ferguson, coordinator for community relations/senior leadership liaison, for the college attended the 12th annual awards banquet.
This prestigious honor is awarded to “an individual who displays leadership at the post-secondary level and in the community while upholding a commitment to education and academic excellence.” The award also recognizes “dedication to advocacy and the positive impact made on the YMWIC Foundation.”
“This award means so much to me, as it represents recognition by the YMWIC organization of the wonderful work done by so many of our Boyer School faculty and staff in our Middle School YMWIC STEM camp each summer,” said Dr. Jodis. “It also meant so much to have colleagues and members of the St. Vincent community in attendance with me.”
Located in the Philadelphia area, YMWIC Foundation’s mission is “to empower and prepare economically disadvantaged and historically underrepresented youth to excel and become leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers through academic tutoring, mentoring and financial assistance programs accomplished by leveraging alliances with K-12 school districts, universities, corporations and our committed partners.”
A variety of programs, activities and enrichment opportunities are offered to Scholars in grades three through 12, including the Future Stars, Pluto, Neptune, Jupiter and Saturn Scholars programs.
The foundation not only provides programs and opportunities for K-12, but also scholarship support and internship opportunities for their Scholar alumni during college through the commitment of corporate and university partners.
The Herbert W. Boyer School at St. Vincent College has worked with the YMWIC Foundation since 2013, when a St. Vincent alumnus introduced then-President Brother Norman Hipps, OSB, to the organization’s mission and programs. From the partnership, an opportunity grew for St. Vincent to host an annual summer camp for students in seventh through ninth grade.
St. Vincent College has had two students from the organization pursue their higher education at SVC, both of whom graduated at the 176th Spring Commencement held in May.
Dr. Jodis added, “I would especially like to highlight the work of Beth Bollinger who has served as our camp director since 2018. Under her direction, the camp has expanded in terms of participants, the length of camp and the number of STEM topics covered each year.”
More information about the Young Men and Women in Charge Foundation Inc. can be found at https://ymwicfoundation.org/.
