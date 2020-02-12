SVC awards another four-year, full-tuition scholarship

St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, announced that Gateway High School senior Tadeusz Horomanski has been awarded a four-year, full-tuition scholarship as a winner of St. Vincent’s 39th annual Wimmer Scholarship Competition.
A native of Monroeville, Horomanski was awarded the scholarship, valued at more than $145,000, after placing in the top five in the Scholarship Competition, which drew 155 entrants. St. Vincent College associate director of admission Melissa Sobek surprised Horomanski with the award in “prize patrol” fashion at Gateway High School.
A National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, Horomanski is a vice president of the Science Club, National Honor Society and marching band at Gateway, while he is a four-year member of the Academic Challenge Team and the percussionist wind ensemble and two-year member of Gateway’s Hometown High-Q Team.
Outside of the classroom, Horomanski is a member of the Boy Scouts of America, having recently completed his Eagle Scout project. He enjoys hunting, hiking and camping — once completing a 10-day backpacking excursion through the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico — while he is an award-winning shooter, earning the 2019 Distinguished Rifleman’s badge.
The son of Curtis and Patti Jo Horomanski, he has four older sisters and is a member of Christ the Divine Shepherd Catholic Parish in Monroeville, where he is an altar server.
The Wimmer Scholarship program is named after Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded St. Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the U.S. The program recognizes high school students with “outstanding academic abilities and encourages them to pursue a quality undergraduate education at St. Vincent College.”
The scholarship winners are based on “their performance of a written examination administered at St. Vincent in November. The 155 students who participated in this year’s exam were college-bound and met the academic qualifications of a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and 1170 SAT/24 ACT.”
