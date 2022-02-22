St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, has announced that five high school students will be awarded scholarships to SVC as a result of their performance in the college’s 41st annual Wimmer Scholarship competition.
As the first-place finisher in the scholarship competition, Anthony Sparta, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, has been awarded a four-year, full-tuition, room and board scholarship valued at more than $200,000.
Four students have been awarded four-year, full-tuition scholarships, valued at more than $150,000, by virtue of their performance in the competition, including Sara Package of Ligonier; Noah Lohr of Greensburg; Daniel Hough of Jeannette, and Cassandra Lanza of Shermans Dale, Perry County.
This year’s competition drew 91 entrants.
ANTHONY SPARTA
A National Merit Scholarship finalist, Anthony has also been recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction by the College Board and is a member of the National Honor Society.
He is the son of Christopher and Donna Sparta and plans to study chemistry at St. Vincent.
DANIEL HOUGH
A senior at Penn-Trafford High School, Daniel is the son of Kate and Travis Hough and plans to study computer science and/or engineering.
NOAH LOHR
Noah is a senior at Hempfield Area High School and is the son of Dr. Jason and Sharon Lohr. Noah is currently pursuing EMT certification with plans to major in biochemistry in order to pursue a career in medicine.
CASSANDRA LANZA
A senior at West Perry High School, Cassandra is the daughter of David and Sally Lanza and plans to major in computer science and minor in Spanish at St. Vincent in the fall.
SARA PACKAGE
Sara is a senior at Ligonier Valley High School and is the daughter of Michael and Katherine Package. (No other information was provided.)
The Wimmer Scholarship program is named after Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded St. Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the U.S.
The program recognizes “high school students with outstanding academic abilities and encourages them to pursue a quality undergraduate education at St. Vincent College.”
The scholarship winners are based on their performance on a written examination administered at St. Vincent in December and January.
The 143 students who participated in this year’s exam were college-bound and met the academic qualifications of “a minimum 3.75 GPA, as well as a documented SAT score of 1,300 or above or a minimum ACT score of 28. Students with no documented SAT or ACT scores were eligible to sit for the exam if they held a 4.0 GPA and have successfully completed six AP/college courses.”
