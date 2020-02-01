SVC announces top winner of Wimmer Scholarship Competition

Samuel Bringman, a homeschooled student from Lewisburg, Union County, has been named the top winner in St. Vincent College’s 39th annual Wimmer Scholarship Competition, according to an announcement received this week from the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president.
Bringman, the son of Jay and Angela Bringman, won the top award of a four-year, full-tuition, room and board scholarship valued at more than $190,000. He was surprised with the presentation of the scholarship award by Father Paul and dean of admission Heather Kabala during a visit to the Unity Township campus.
Bringman is a member of the Seton Home Study School and has been accepted into the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, with intentions of majoring in physics.
A 4.0 student, he scored in the top 1% nationally in the Classical Learning Test (CLT) and has won first place at the Bloomsburg University High School Science Iditarod.
Bringman is an Eagle Scout, and his hobbies include reading, hiking, camping and playing the piano.
He has six younger siblings and is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lewisburg.
WIMMER SCHOLARS
The Wimmer Scholarship Program is named in honor of Archabbot Boniface Wimmer, who founded St. Vincent College in 1846 as the first Benedictine college in the United States. The program is designed to recognize “high school students with outstanding academic abilities and to encourage them to pursue a quality undergraduate education at St. Vincent.” The Scholarship winners are based on their performance on a written examination administered at St. Vincent in November. Students who participated in this year’s examination were college-bound and met the academic qualifications of “a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and 1170 SAT/24 ACT.” This is the 39th year of the scholarship competition and 155 high school students participated.
St. Vincent is a four-year, coeducational, Catholic, liberal arts and sciences college sponsored by the Benedictine monks of St. Vincent Archabbey. A diverse student population of undergraduates and graduate students hails from 31 U.S. states/territories and 10 foreign countries.
St. Vincent College’s approach to education is rooted in a core curriculum that provides all students with a broad-based education that provides a general body of knowledge in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, mathematics, philosophy and theology. This interdisciplinary view of that knowledge provides the skills to become lifelong learners and leaders in their field.
