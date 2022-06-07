Bucknell University celebrated nearly 900 graduates, including Stephen Jabbour of Latrobe, from the Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22, the Lewisburg campus reported over the weekend. Their degrees will be conferred in June.
The class represents 62 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts & Sciences, Engineering, and the Freeman College of Management).
