Music at Midday will take place at noon Friday, March 11, in the Verostko Center for the Arts, located on the second floor of the Latimer Family Library on the St. Vincent College campus in Unity Township.
It will feature award-winning trombonist and composer Sean Durkin, Ph.D., performing standards by Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Lucio Vivaldi and Gabriel Fauré. Dr. Durkin will be joined by J. Christopher Pardini on piano.
A collaboration between the St. Vincent College Concert Series and the Verostko Center, Music at Midday is a monthly concert featuring regional musical talent representative of a variety of musical genres.
Dr. Durkin is the director of athletic bands at St. Vincent College. Originally from the greater Pittsburgh area, he is a two-time winner of the United States Army Band National Jazz Trombone Ensemble Competition (2017, 2018) and a winner of the International Trombone Association Kai Winding Jazz Trombone Ensemble Competition (2017). He has completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in classical trombone at The Pennsylvania State University and earned his doctorate of musical arts from the University of Illinois.
Sean currently directs the St. Vincent College March of the Bearcats, Concert Band, Jazz Band and Pep Band. He also serves as the applied trombone lesson instructor. Outside of St. Vincent, Sean has completed multiple residencies as a guest artist and instructor at the Conservatorio Esteban Salas in Santiago, Cuba. He is on staff with the nationally award-winning Kiski Area High School Marching Band and runs a private lesson studio.
A native of New Jersey, Pardini is the director of music and Liturgy at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg and serves as the diocesan cathedral organist. Pardini is an instructor at St. Vincent College, where he teaches music theory and piano.
A graduate of Westminster Choir College (Princeton, New Jersey) and The Eastman School of Music (Rochester, New York), from which he earned degrees in sacred music (BM) and organ performance (MM), Pardini is an active composer of liturgical music. His “New Century Mass” was awarded second place in the National Pastoral Musicians New Mass Competition at the 2021 annual convention. He also won third place in the Second International Competition of Sacred Music Composition (established in honor of Pope Benedict XVI) in Rome, Italy.
Patrons are invited to stream the concert online at www.Facebook.com/St.vincentcollege if unable to attend in person at the center.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and considering encouraging local COVID-19 trends, the college has recently adopted a mask-optional policy for all students, faculty, staff and visitors. Therefore, visitors to the center are invited to wear masks based on one’s personal level of risk. Should the CDC determine that the rate of transmission in Westmoreland County increases above LOW, mitigating measures may be re-implemented at the discretion of the college. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
For more information, contact Andrew Julo, director of the Verostko Center for the Arts, at andrew.julo@stvincent.edu.
