Because of the travel and gathering restrictions associated with COVID-19, St. Vincent College has announced the cancellation of the 2020 season of St. Vincent Summer Theatre.
“This is certainly a difficult and unfortunate decision as St. Vincent Summer Theatre has been a staple for 51 years in the community and throughout the region,” said Greggory Brandt, St. Vincent Summer Theatre producing artistic director. “We were really excited about the great lineup we had this summer. However, the health and safety of our patrons, actors, production team and friends will always be our number-one priority. We are already looking forward to making next year’s season even more memorable.”
Patrons who have already purchased tickets for any of the three productions may request a refund by calling 724-805-2177. Patrons may also elect for their ticket purchase(s) to be donated to supporting the Students First Fund or St. Vincent Summer Theatre.
Information about future Summer Theatre productions will be shared at a later date.
