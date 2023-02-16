St. Vincent students inducted into Kappa Delta Pi education honor society

The 2023 inductees of the St. Vincent College Psi Iota chapter of Kappa Delta Pi as well as the officers present for the ceremony.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On Feb. 12, 21 St. Vincent College students were inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, the national education honor society.

To be eligible for induction, “undergraduate students must have sophomore level status (at least 24 credits earned by the end of the term prior to the time of initiation); have at least 12 credits of Professional Education courses completed, in progress, or programmed; have an overall GPA of 3.25 or higher; exemplify worthy educational ideals; express an intention of continuing in the field of education, and give evidence of leadership abilities,” the Unity Township campus announced in an email.

Additionally, graduate students are invited to join Kappa Delta Pi if they have “completed 12 or more credits of graduate work at St. Vincent; have an overall graduate GPA of 3.75; exemplify worthy educational ideals; express an intention of continuing in the field of education, and give evidence of leadership abilities.”

The newest inductees into St. Vincent College’s Psi Iota chapter of KDP include:

Zoey Baran, sophomore history major seeking secondary education certification, of Northern Cambria

Gina Beneccio, junior early childhood education major minoring in children’s studies, of West Newton

Azzia Berestecki, sophomore early childhood education major, of West Newton

Anicia Boskovitch, graduate student in counselor education, of Greensburg

Jaime Bowman, graduate student in criminology and counselor education, of Mount Pleasant

Katherine Campbell, freshman early childhood education major, of Frederick, Maryland

Riley Chase, freshman early childhood education major, of Salisbury

Samantha Estupinian, graduate student in criminology and counselor education, of Valley Stream, New York

LidaMarie Frezza, sophomore middle-grade mathematics major with a minor in disability studies, of Wintersville, Ohio

Molly Hudson, freshman middle-grade mathematics and science and health and physical education major, of North Huntingdon Township

Meredith Marsh, sophomore middle-grade social studies major, of Dellslow, West Virginia

Justin Patenaude, sophomore early childhood education major minoring in special education, of Durham, Connecticut

Connor Petrunak, junior history major seeking secondary education certification, of Latrobe

Mary Claire Petruska, sophomore early childhood education major minoring in disability studies, of South Park

Samantha Ponzetti, graduate student in counselor education, of Jeannette

Jade Rezk, sophomore art education major, of Northern Cambria

Addison Rimmel, sophomore early childhood education major minoring in children’s studies, of Cranberry Township

Madeline Schuck, junior early childhood education major minoring in children’s studies, of Hunker

Mackenzie Shrum, freshman early childhood education major, of Irwin

Abigayle Stratton, sophomore early childhood education major, of Latrobe

Kayleigh Thompson, freshman early childhood education major, of Harrison City

Dr. Tracy McNelly, associate professor of education in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and current KDP adviser, welcomed Brother Bosco Hough, OSB, who provided an opening prayer, before delivering brief introductory remarks.

Madison Marsico, senior early childhood education major of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, introduced the event’s keynote speaker, Eric Bartels. Bartels is a history teacher at Norwin High School, adjunct professor of education at St. Vincent and mayor of the city of Latrobe.

Following Bartel’s address, KDP’s officers: Marisco; Vice President Samantha Lantz, senior early childhood education major of Jefferson Hills; Secretary Anna Betz, senior early childhood education major of Pittsburgh, and Social Media Coordinator Lauren Brennan, junior early childhood education major of St. Leonard, Maryland, presented the inductees each with a pin and certificate. Treasurer Addison Carbaugh, early childhood education major of Johnstown, was unable to attend the ceremony.

St. Vincent College’s Psi Iota chapter of KDP was formed in 1997 with 43 initiates. The Rev. Phillip Kanfush, OSB, Ph.D., professor of education in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, was the chapter’s first adviser. Kappa Delta Pi is an international honor society and professional association with more than 45,000 members worldwide and more than 600 chapters. KDP’s mission is to “inspire and equip future and new teachers to thrive.”

