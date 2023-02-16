St. Vincent students inducted into Kappa Delta Pi education honor society

On Feb. 12, 21 St. Vincent College students were inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, the national education honor society.
To be eligible for induction, “undergraduate students must have sophomore level status (at least 24 credits earned by the end of the term prior to the time of initiation); have at least 12 credits of Professional Education courses completed, in progress, or programmed; have an overall GPA of 3.25 or higher; exemplify worthy educational ideals; express an intention of continuing in the field of education, and give evidence of leadership abilities,” the Unity Township campus announced in an email.
Additionally, graduate students are invited to join Kappa Delta Pi if they have “completed 12 or more credits of graduate work at St. Vincent; have an overall graduate GPA of 3.75; exemplify worthy educational ideals; express an intention of continuing in the field of education, and give evidence of leadership abilities.”
The newest inductees into St. Vincent College’s Psi Iota chapter of KDP include:
Zoey Baran, sophomore history major seeking secondary education certification, of Northern Cambria
Gina Beneccio, junior early childhood education major minoring in children’s studies, of West Newton
Azzia Berestecki, sophomore early childhood education major, of West Newton
Anicia Boskovitch, graduate student in counselor education, of Greensburg
Jaime Bowman, graduate student in criminology and counselor education, of Mount Pleasant
Katherine Campbell, freshman early childhood education major, of Frederick, Maryland
Riley Chase, freshman early childhood education major, of Salisbury
Samantha Estupinian, graduate student in criminology and counselor education, of Valley Stream, New York
LidaMarie Frezza, sophomore middle-grade mathematics major with a minor in disability studies, of Wintersville, Ohio
Molly Hudson, freshman middle-grade mathematics and science and health and physical education major, of North Huntingdon Township
Meredith Marsh, sophomore middle-grade social studies major, of Dellslow, West Virginia
Justin Patenaude, sophomore early childhood education major minoring in special education, of Durham, Connecticut
Connor Petrunak, junior history major seeking secondary education certification, of Latrobe
Mary Claire Petruska, sophomore early childhood education major minoring in disability studies, of South Park
Samantha Ponzetti, graduate student in counselor education, of Jeannette
Jade Rezk, sophomore art education major, of Northern Cambria
Addison Rimmel, sophomore early childhood education major minoring in children’s studies, of Cranberry Township
Madeline Schuck, junior early childhood education major minoring in children’s studies, of Hunker
Mackenzie Shrum, freshman early childhood education major, of Irwin
Abigayle Stratton, sophomore early childhood education major, of Latrobe
Kayleigh Thompson, freshman early childhood education major, of Harrison City
Dr. Tracy McNelly, associate professor of education in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and current KDP adviser, welcomed Brother Bosco Hough, OSB, who provided an opening prayer, before delivering brief introductory remarks.
Madison Marsico, senior early childhood education major of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, introduced the event’s keynote speaker, Eric Bartels. Bartels is a history teacher at Norwin High School, adjunct professor of education at St. Vincent and mayor of the city of Latrobe.
Following Bartel’s address, KDP’s officers: Marisco; Vice President Samantha Lantz, senior early childhood education major of Jefferson Hills; Secretary Anna Betz, senior early childhood education major of Pittsburgh, and Social Media Coordinator Lauren Brennan, junior early childhood education major of St. Leonard, Maryland, presented the inductees each with a pin and certificate. Treasurer Addison Carbaugh, early childhood education major of Johnstown, was unable to attend the ceremony.
St. Vincent College’s Psi Iota chapter of KDP was formed in 1997 with 43 initiates. The Rev. Phillip Kanfush, OSB, Ph.D., professor of education in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, was the chapter’s first adviser. Kappa Delta Pi is an international honor society and professional association with more than 45,000 members worldwide and more than 600 chapters. KDP’s mission is to “inspire and equip future and new teachers to thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.