Thirteen degrees were awarded at May 6 commencement of St. Vincent Seminary.
Receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, honoris causa, and giving the commencement address, was Sister of Charity Melanie DiPietro, SC, JD, JCD of Greensburg.
She was honored for her “distinguished leadership and humble service to the students, staff and faculty members of Seton Hill University, as well as for her many contributions to the Catholic Church at the regional, national and international levels, her contributions to the practice of law and to higher education as well,” said the Rev. Edward Mazich, OSB, St. Vincent Seminary rector.
Father Edward said she was a model of prayer and devotion as a member of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, “who exhibits a life characterized by charity and joy as a disciple of Christ who puts into practice for the greater glory of God that faith which she holds dear.”
He cited many accomplishments to note on her life’s path.
A native of Greensburg, Sister Melanie entered the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in 1962. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Seton Hill University, a master’s degree in urban studies from Occidental College, and holds a juris doctorate from Duquesne University and a doctorate in canon law from the University of St. Thomas in Rome, also known as the Angelicum.
Her career of teaching, legal practice and writing resulted in expanding and defending the rights of many persons and institutions affiliated with the Catholic Church and its apostolic work.
Sister Melanie taught at Seton Hall Law School, where she was director of the Center for Religiously Affiliated Corporations. She is an elected member of the American Law Institute and currently serves on the board of Holy Family Institute and on the Legal Commission of Caritas Internationalis, with many published articles on the interrelationship of canon law and American nonprofit corporation law. She was a shareholder in the law firm of Buchanan, Ingersoll and Rooney, where she worked extensively with nonprofit corporations in governance, transactional and litigation matters.
“A critical agent in articulating the role of Catholic institutions in the public square and a consistent voice for the downtrodden of our society,” Father Edward said Sister Melanie has “helped to give shape the efforts of the Catholic Church in America that in turn have greatly benefited the members of the body of Christ who stand in need in our region as well as those seeking to live the Good news in dioceses and religious communities throughout the United States, bringing the joyful spirit of the Gospel to the classroom, to the board room and to her religious community as an attorney, author, advocate and consecrated religious woman.”
Sister Melanie has spent much of her career working on issues of the church in civil society through Catholic Charities USA. Catholic Charities agencies across the nation share a mission to provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures, and to call the entire church and other people of good will to do the same. For more than 100 years, CCUSA has been committed to supporting the nationwide network of Catholic Charities agencies in executing their mission and has provided the tools and resources to enable each agency to live out its mission in these challenging times. Threats to religious liberty and the way Catholic Charities agencies conduct business continue to pose unique problems. Navigating issues related to the church in the public square require CCUSA to devote ever-increasing attention and resources to help member agencies to contend with such difficulties.
CCUSA made a significant commitment to providing proactive and practical advice to its member agencies by hiring Sister Melanie.
At CCUSA, Sister Melanie has assisted member agencies with implementation of canonical principles in their governance structures and analysis of federal and state laws impacting the ability of Catholic Charities to provide services in the community. Sister Melanie has been available to all agency members, to help navigate the church-state waters in times of increasing complexity.
“May your life and labors be a continual laudato si, offered to the Lord, i bearing fruit for the Church and for all those who hope in the name Lord Jesus,” Father Edward said.
Those receiving degrees were from the Archdiocese of Beijing, the Diocese of Brooklyn, the Diocese of Covington, the Diocese of Erie, the Diocese of Greensburg and St. Vincent Archabbey as well as lay students. Local students include:
ST. VINCENT ARCHABBEY
Brother Francis Jin, OSB, earned the Master of Divinity degree, cum laude, and the Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree, magna cum laude, which is given in conjunction with Sant’ Anselmo, the international Benedictine university in Rome. He is the son of Wuxing Jin and Xuezhen Li of Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China. He graduated from Zhouzhi No. 6 High School, Xi’an, in 2005. He earned a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2009. He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in 2016, and in 2018, he received the Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 2022, by the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica.
Brother Barnabas (Michael) O’Reilly, OSB, earned the Master of Divinity degree. He is the son of Lawrence and Eileen O’Reilly of Johnstown. He is a 2008 graduate of Bishop McCort High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology in 2012 from St. Vincent College. He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in 2016. In 2018, he received the Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies, cum laude. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 2022, by Bishop Kulick in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica. O’Reilly also received the Omer U. Kline Excellence in Preaching Award. He clearly demonstrated excellence in preaching as determined by the Rector’s Council, noted the Rev. Patrick Cronauer, OSB, academic dean. Father Omer was a professor of homiletics from the seminary. The award has been presented since 1991 in his honor.
Brother Francisco (Samuel) Whittaker, OSB, earned the Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies, summa cum laude. He is the son of Daniel and Kathleen Whittaker of Grove City.
He attended Mother of Divine Grace School, graduating in 2015. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry in 2019 from St. Vincent College, magna cum laude.
DIOCESE OF GREENSBURG
John Torres earned the Master of Divinity degree. He is a 2001 graduate of Professor Clodoveu Barbosa High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Campinas in 2017. His parents are Antonio Torres Farias and Lucia Galisa Torres. He hails from the Diocese of Amparo, Brazil.
MASTER OF DIVINITY, NON-ORDINATION
Eugene E. Yeo of New Kensington earned the Master of Divinity degree, cum laude. He is a graduate of Pavilion Central School, Pavilion, New York.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in classical rhetoric from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, in 2016. He has also studied at the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.