In light of the current conditions and travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, the St. Vincent College Concert Series event “An Intimate Night of Chamber Music and Conversation,” which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, in the Robert S. Carey Center’s Performing Arts Center, will be rescheduled at a future date.
In its announcement received Thursday, the Unity Township campus added, “At present, there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 on campus or in the Latrobe area. St. Vincent College continues to closely monitor the growing outbreak and will follow all guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and state and local departments of health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.