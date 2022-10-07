The Verostko Center for the Arts, located on the second floor of the Dale P. Latimer Family Library on the St. Vincent College campus in Unity Township, will host an Oktoberfest reception 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a traditional monastic haustus, or evening refreshments, with beer provided by Straub Brewery and a pretzel bar. A freewill donation is being collected to benefit Ridni Charitable Fund, an organization supporting children in Ukraine who have been displaced or orphaned as a result of the war. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be served.
Historically, the Oktoberfest celebration commemorates the wedding of Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. The five-day festivities in honor of their wedding in the fields outside the city of Munich became an annual German tradition, now celebrated around the world as Oktoberfest.
When St. Vincent was founded in 1846, it was with the support of King Ludwig I, who arranged for artwork, musical instruments and books to be sent to the nascent community. Employed for their educative and elevative potential, these items were linked to the promulgation of German identity and culture in America.
“Royal Patronage: Selections from the King Ludwig I of Bavaria Gift” is an exhibition featuring artwork from St. Vincent’s permanent collection that traces an important link between America’s first Benedictine community and its royal Bavarian benefactor. Guests of the Oktoberfest reception will be able to view the exhibit as well as additional selections from the St. Vincent’s holdings of German art and rare books.
Following the Oktoberfest celebration, guests can attend the first performance of the St. Vincent College Concert Series for the fall semester, which will be held in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., mezzo-soprano Marianne Cornetti will perform a selection of operatic and American music and will be accompanied by Susanna Lemberskaya on piano. The concert is free to all students, faculty and staff. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
