St. Vincent College will welcome back the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program for the fall of 2023, according to an email release from the Unity Township campus.
ROTC is a college program that provides a paid college education and a guaranteed post-college career to cadets in exchange for a commitment to service in the military upon graduation. St. Vincent will host both the Army and Air Force ROTC programs.
“This partnership benefits our community and our nation by students taking the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts lessons learned in the classroom and pairing them with the knowledge, skills and abilities acquired through military instruction to better equip them to serve in leadership positions around the world,” said Dr. Eric Kocian, associate professor of criminology, law and society. “When people talk about making positive differences and seeing our students secure meaningful positions in any given field of study, the Army ROTC and St. Vincent College partnership serves as a force multiplier for such aspirations because it propels good people into important leadership roles.”
St. Vincent College maintains the highest level of respect and appreciation for the men and women of the United States military. Army ROTC opportunities have been available to St. Vincent students since 1984.
“Knowing that St. Vincent College is instrumental in educating and forming the men and women leading our United States military now and moving forward instills a sense of genuine pride and heartfelt appreciation for our nation and the entire St. Vincent College community,” added Kocian
In addition to the efforts to provide a more military-friendly institution, Samuel Haseltine, J.D., recently joined the SVC community as the Department of Defense Education Programs coordinator.
About Samuel Haseltine, J.D.
Haseltine is a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, chief warrant officer 3, after 22 years of service.
He received his Bachelor of Arts in criminology, law and society from St. Vincent College in 2016 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh, where he received his Juris Doctorate in 2019.
Haseltine is currently enrolled in the Criminal Justice Graduate Program at St. Vincent College and is a graduate assistant to legal counsel at SVC.
