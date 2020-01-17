The Center for Political and Economic Thought in St. Vincent College’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government will host a presentation by retired Wake Forest University professor Dr. J. Daniel Hammond 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
Admission is free and open to the public for Hammond’s talk, titled “Are Commerce and Free Markets Compatible with Catholic Social Teaching?”
A graduate of Wake Forest, Hammond joined its economics faculty in 1978 and was named Hultquist Family Professor in 1995. His scholarly work is focused on intellectual history and the Chicago School of Milton Friedman, George J. Stigler and others, while he has also written on how modern conceptions of scientific method limit our understanding of human nature and behavior. He is currently scholar-in-residence at the Eudaimonia Institute at Wake Forest.
He served as president of the History of Economics Society in 2001-02 and has collaborated with the Intercollegiate Studies Institute in developing their program in philosophy, politics and economics. A member of the advisory board for Cluny Media, Hammond earned his Ph.D. from the University of Virginia.
For more information, contact Dr. Mary Beth McConahey, assistant director of the Center for Political and Economic Thought, at marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu.
