On April 22, eight St. Vincent College students were inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honor society.
To be eligible for induction, undergraduate students “must have completed at least two semesters of calculus and two additional courses in mathematics at or above the calculus level, all of which lead to the fulfillment of the requirements for a major in mathematics. In addition, these students must have maintained a high grade point average, both for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for a major in mathematical sciences and for all courses that lead to fulfillment of requirements for an undergraduate degree,” according to the Unity Township campus.
The newest inductees into St. Vincent College’s Pennsylvania Alpha Zeta chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon include:
Emily Bosche, junior mathematics major from Harrisburg
Sara Ellis, senior mathematics-secondary certification major from Connellsville
Reed Hipps, junior mathematics-secondary certification major Greensburg
Aleksandr Kraft, senior economics and mathematics major from Montoursville
Olivia Persin, sophomore mathematics major from Greensburg
Emma Piro, junior mathematics-secondary certification major from Johnstown
Abigail Schwartz, junior mathematics major from Greensburg
Haoyu (Leonard) Wang, junior economics and mathematics major from Qingdao, China
St. Vincent College’s Pennsylvania Alpha Zeta chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon was established in 2017. Dr. Alexander Borselli, assistant professor of mathematics, serves as adviser.
