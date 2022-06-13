St. Vincent College professor to screen films as part of Pittsburgh Film Kitchen Series

David Safin, chair of the St. Vincent College communication department and associate professor, will be screening several of his films, including his most recent titled “Up on the Hill,” at Jump Cut Theater’s June Film Kitchen on Tuesday, June 14.
The subject of “Up on the Hill” is a 49.2-acre plot of land called Five Town Park in Roscoe, Pennsylvania. Residents and those familiar with the area simply refer to the area of land as “the hill.”
From the film’s description: “The property’s association with the area it serves is in a constant state of flux. Since the early 1960s, it has been a terrestrial playground, a communal recreation facility and a natural sanctuary.” Safin’s father, George J. Safin, has lived in Roscoe his whole life and has spent the better part of that time up on the hill. With “Up on the Hill,” Safin documents his father’s “recollections of his history with the property as it reaches another infection point in its continuously evolving relationship with its surrounding community.”
The Film Kitchen is an independent film screening series showing films by Pittsburgh regional movie makers. It is hosted by Jump Cut Theater, an organization that aims to preserve and celebrate the independent neighborhood theater experience while providing a community space for diverse and innovative arts programming.
June’s Film Kitchen will also feature works by Christopher Smalley and will take place in person at The Parkway Theater, located at 644 Broadway Ave. in McKees Rocks. A reception will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the screenings at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $8 and may be purchased online by visiting https://www.simpletix.com/e/film-kitchen-rescheduled-tickets-106461.
