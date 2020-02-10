The St. Vincent College Players will present four performances of the musical fantasy “Into the Woods” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 20-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. The performances will take place in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on SVC’s Unity Township campus.
All seats are general admission, and tickets can be purchased at the door prior to each show. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for non-St. Vincent College students and children 12 and under. Tickets are free for St. Vincent College students, faculty, staff and Benedictines with valid ID.
Written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, “Into the Woods” intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, with main characters taken from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella” and “Rapunzel,” among others.
The musical originally debuted on Broadway in 1987 and won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Score.
Greggory Brandt will direct the St. Vincent College production, with Christopher Plummer serving as technical director, Beth Shari Steinberg costume designer and Sarina Chase, a Monroeville native and graduate student pursuing a master of science degree in counselor education, stage manager.
Kyle Watson, junior integrated science major from Essex, Maryland, as the narrator.
Matthew Wojtechko, senior computing and information science major from Crescent, as The Mysterious Man.
Caroline Nelson, senior psychology major from Jefferson, Maryland, as Cinderella.
Josh Hoffman, freshman mathematics major from North Huntingdon Township, as Jack.
Johanna Philips, senior English major from Baden, as Jack’s Mother.
Justin Massetto, sophomore music performance major from Murrysville, as The Baker.
Kendra Smithbauer, sophomore marketing major from St. Marys, as The Baker’s Wife.
Karen Dopico, sophomore history education major from Pittsburgh (15239), as Cinderella’s stepmother.
Paige Thatcher, freshman English major from Trafford, as Florinda.
Rachel Keller, junior biology major from St. Marys, will portray Lucinda and serve as dance captain.
Ray Duffy, freshman history education major from Bexley, Ohio, as Cinderella’s Father.
Arielle Kreuzwieser, junior graphic design major from Canfield, Ohio, as Little Red Ridinghood.
Frannie Andreola, sophomore biology major from Pittsburgh (15236), as The Witch.
Nicole Reyes, junior anthropology major from Pittsburgh (15216), as Cinderella’s Mother.
Moira Sullivan, junior anthropology major from Waldorf, Maryland, as Granny.
Timothy Morris, junior integrated science major from Ebensburg, as Cinderella’s Prince.
George Howard, sophomore communication major from Woodbridge, Virginia, as The Wolf.
Josie Rodell, freshman history major from Latrobe, as Rapunzel.
Nick Pietrusinski, junior engineering major from Monroeville, as Rapunzel’s Prince.
John Crocetti, sophomore finance major from Connellsville, as The Steward.
Kate Kell, freshman music major from Apollo, as Snow White.
Abby Uhrinek, sophomore biology major from Natrona Heights, as Sleeping Beauty.
Isabel Sicree, sophomore English major from Boalsburg, as The Giant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.