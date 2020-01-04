Six-hundred twenty-one students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the fall 2019 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs, the Unity Township campus reported Friday.
In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 20 states and four foreign countries, including Alaska, California, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Brazil, China, Hungary and Venezuela.
Students from the Bulletin circulation area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s class year (determined by number of credits earned) and academic major.
- Morgan Barlock, senior, accounting
- Anthony Boldurian, sophomore, information systems
- Ashlynn Bryer, sophomore, accounting
- Kenzie Burd, sophomore, accounting
- Tayia Bush, senior, criminology, law and society
- Hunter Cindric, freshman, mathematics/engineering
- Cameron Cox, freshman, management and cybersecurity
- Anna DeCrease, senior, English
- Michael Doelling, senior, history
- Caleb Domenick, freshman, undeclared
- Connor Evans, senior, management
- Levi Keys, junior, politics
- Elizabeth Kloos, senior, psychology
- Payton Knupp, senior, management
- Madison Kollar, senior, sociology
- Robert Kollar, junior, studio art
- Tara Konecny, senior, marketing
- Genevieve LaFosse, freshman, communication
- Gabrielle Lucas, senior, mathematics education
- John Ludvik, junior, finance
- Casey Markle, senior, environmental science
- Elisha McCoy, freshman, undeclared
- Sydney Mizikar, freshman, nursing
- Grace Noel, senior, bioinformatics
- Hannah Noel, freshman, communication
- Blake Roble, senior, criminology, law and society
- Joslyn Rodell, sophomore, history
- Jennifer Singer, senior, early childhood education
- Zachary Smith, junior, physics
- Alec Soich, senior, computing and information science
- Dominic Ulicne, junior, accounting
- Anthony Vanden Berk, senior, computer systems
- Theresa Vanden Berk, senior, biology
- Collin Wilson, sophomore, English
- Xinran Zhang, senior, philosophy and theology
- Ryan Brown, junior, integrated science
- Cara Geary, senior, English
- Skylar Piper, senior, criminology, law and society
- Spencer McKee, sophomore, finance
- Brittany Prinkey, freshman, criminology, law and society
- Dominic Defabo, sophomore, international business
- Alice Bortz, senior, graphic design
- Brian Cignetti, senior, bioinformatics
- Alaina Dorazio, junior, biology
- Ava Dorazio, sophomore, biology
- Andrea Gross, senior, integrated science
- Heather Ramsey, senior, early childhood education
- Logan Seybold, senior, history education
- Haley Smolleck, sophomore, biology
- Kaitlin Ackinclose, senior, biology
- Cody Adams, senior, economics and mathematics and politics
- David Ammons, junior, marketing
- Colleen Ankney, freshman, early childhood education
- Christa Answine, senior, accounting
- Jenna Answine, senior, chemistry
- Maria Arcara, junior, computer systems and mathematics
- Laura Aston, junior, chemistry education
- Joshua Baumann, junior, history education
- Monica Buczynski, senior, business ecomonics
- Benjamin Davis, senior, management and psychology
- Alexa Defrank, senior, management
- Connie DiFrancesco, senior, studio art
- Ella DiFulvio, freshman, nursing
- Brooke DiLascio, sophomore, psychology
- Anna Donofrio, junior, integrated science
- Nicholas Driscoll, junior, chemistry
- Dominick Eisaman, junior, finance
- Hannah Fox, senior, English and criminology, law and society
- Madelane Gera, freshman, marketing
- Emily Giallonardo, junior, early childhood education
- Jesse Gillespie, junior, criminology, law and society
- Teresa Gouch, second degree, Spanish
- Sydney Green, junior, engineering
- Reed Hipps, freshman, accounting
- Kelsey Hood, senior, management
- Megan Kallock, freshman, early childhood education
- Sarah Kalp, senior, early childhood education
- Gerald Kiliany, senior, integrated science
- Jacob Kremer, senior, accounting
- Alan Lazar, senior, undeclared
- Madeline Leasure, junior, marketing
- Grace Leonard, junior, biology
- Margaret Loughran, sophomore, early childhood education
- Maura Loughran, senior, biochemistry
- Sarah Lukacs, sophomore, nursing
- Colleen Mauro, senior, finance
- Scott Meyers, junior, biology
- Michael Mondock, senior, history
- Olivia Moore, freshman, environmental science
- Joseph Moyer, junior, computer systems
- Tristan Moyer, freshman, mathematics education
- Anthony Nalevanko, senior, accounting
- Shelley Ohler, senior, management
- Sarah Pasko, freshman, nursing
- Jessica Persin, sophomore, biology
- Kyle Persin, junior, mathematics
- Derek Pham, senior, graphic design
- Nicholas Ross, junior, mathematics/engineering
- Abigail Schwartz, sophomore, biochemistry
- Andrew Scott, junior, environmental science
- Peyton Starenchak, senior, digital art and media
- Matis Stephens, sophomore, digital art and media
- Daniel Stoner, senior, management
- Kelsey Tobin, junior, biology
- Joel Trentin, senior, history education
- Troy Wade, senior, information technology
- Daniel Whirlow, junior, English
- Arianne Winkleblech, senior, psychology
- Nicholas Winter, senior, computing and information science
- Nicole Worsham, senior, marketing
- Michael Sarnelli, junior, nursing
- Taylor Allison, junior, early childhood education
- Nicholas Bridge, freshman, accounting
- Kaitlin Essig, senior, environmental science
- Taylor Hall, sophomore, criminology, law and society
- Andrew Klein, junior, physics
- Emily Lentz, freshman, biology
- Hunter Mills, junior, mathematics/engineering
- Wade Rashilla, senior, accounting and finance
- Clair Sirofchuck, junior, English and studio art
- Wyatt Stouffer, junior, environmental science
- Hannah Rudy, senior, engineering
- Grant Bartlow, junior, cybersecurity
- Andrew Gamrat, junior, accounting
- Casey Kalp, senior, integrated science
- Emily Kraisinger, sophomore, mathematics/engineering
- Jessica Pendrick, sophomore, digital art and media
- Owen Shotts, junior, music performance and history
- Allie Shreffler, junior, integrated science
- John Yester, senior, mathematics education
- Abigail Bodner, junior, biology
- Brandon Lucas, senior, early childhood education
- Carly Bodner, freshman, studio art
- Amanda Moyher, junior, English
- Shane Marsh, senior, management
- Thomas Syphan, senior, biochemistry
- Levi Baum, senior, history education
- Raven Clawson-Marshall, sophomore, criminology, law and society
- Troy Montgomery, freshman, management
- Nicole Fratrich, senior, English
- Chloe Wolford, junior, psychology
