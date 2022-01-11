Six-hundred twenty-nine students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the fall 2021 semester, according to the Rev. Philip Kanfush, interim vice president for academic affairs and academic dean.
In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, a student “must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.”
The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 19 states and seven foreign countries including Alaska; California; Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Idaho; Illinois; Maryland; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Texas; Vermont; Virginia; West Virginia; Argentina; The Bahamas; China; Hungary; Italy; Spain, and Venezuela.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major(s).
- Carly Augustine, management and communication
- Chelsey Bolish, early childhood education
- Ashlynn Bryer, accounting
- Keegan Burd, digital art and media
- Alexa Carl, nursing
- Cameron Cox, cybersecurity
- Shannon Dalton, history
- Caitlyn Deems, criminology, law and society
- Anna Doelling, biology
- Nickolas Downey, cybersecurity
- Alek Gmuer, mathematics/engineering
- Alyssa Heining, early childhood education
- Cera Hissem, criminology, law and society
- Taylor Hochard, finance
- Jamie Hough, criminology, law and society
- Levi Keys, politics
- Robert Kollar, studio art
- Isaac Kuhns, criminology, law and society
- Genevieve LaFosse, communication
- Isabelle Machado, biology
- Hannah Noel, communication
- Connor Petrunak, undeclared
- Joslyn Rodell, history and anthropology
- Curtis Schrack, computer science and data science
- Mason Seftas, mathematics and data science
- Joshua Secrist, cybersecurity
- Aimee Siecinski, psychology
- Zachary Smith, physics
- Abbigail Stipcak, biology
- Abigayle Stratton, early childhood education
- Hailey Thiel, management
- Dominic Ulicne, accounting
- Brenna Vallorani, psychology
- Anthony Vanden Berk, computer science
- Collin Wilson, English
- Andrew Hoffer, computer science
- Carlie Neiderhiser, engineering
- Julianne Fetter, biology
- Spencer McKee, finance
- Alexis Yanits, management
- Nicholas McCracken, cybersecurity
- Brittany Prinkey, criminology, law and society
- Dominic Defabo, international business
- Jake Buhite, computer science
- Wesley Buhite, nursing
- Ava Dorazio, biology
- Nathan Fabian, computer science
- Nickolas Feliciani, computer science
- Haley Smolleck, biology
- Alexander Tomack, management
- Caterina Arcara, psychology
- Maria Arcara, computer science and mathematics
- Laura Aston, chemistry
- Alexa Brothers, marketing
- Lydia Cidor, biological chemisty
- Ella DiFulvio, nursing
- Brooke DiLascio, psychology
- Anna Donofrio, integrated science
- Sofia Felbaum, biology
- Madelane Gera, marketing
- Sydney Green, engineering
- Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education
- Hannah Haubrick, accounting
- Reed Hipps, mathematics
- Payton Hrehovchak, biology
- Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology
- Jakob Kalp, communication
- Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education
- Matthew Klasnic, management
- Madeline Leasure, marketing
- Andrew Lentz, computer science
- Katherine Leonard, early childhood education
- Margaret Loughran, early childhood education
- Tyler Martin, finance and mathematics
- Colten McCutcheon, finance
- Tristan Moyer, finance
- Brennen Novotney, biochemistry
- Ryan Ohler, finance
- Christopher Palmieri, marketing
- Richard Pazer, philosophy
- Jessica Persin, biology
- Kyle Persin, finance and mathematics
- Olivia Persin, mathematics and computer science
- Angela Popovich, psychology
- Madison Rasefske, accounting
- Jared Rivard, computer science
- Gabrielle Sadekoski, early childhood education
- Victoria Sarver, biology
- Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society
- Jake Skoloda, management
- Erica Steele, management
- Matis Stephens, digital art and media and studio art
- Justin Wright, management
- John Yeckley, information systems
- Taylor Allison, early childhood education
- Adam Droske, cybersecurity
- Taylor Hall, criminology, law and society
- Marie Kerlin, nursing
- Andrew Klein, physics
- Emily Lentz, biology
- Reilly McKay, communication
- John Puschnigg, computer science
- Wade Rashilla, finance and mathematics
- Clair Sirofchuck, studio art and English
- Wesley Smykal, sports management
- Lindsey Stormer, finance
- Arthur Bartlow, engineering
- Jacob Johnson, finance
- Jessica Pendrick, digital art and media
- Graham Shotts, computer science
- Owen Shotts, psychology
- Allie Shreffler, environmental science
- Carrine Soltis, biology
- Christopher Wagner, early childhood education
- Abigail Bodner, biology
- Carly Bodner, digital art and media
- Connor Lenhart, management
- Morgan Penrose, nursing
- Raven Clawson-Marshall, criminology, law and society
- Alexandra Humphrey, English
- Sarah Martin, liberal arts
- Troy Montgomery, management.
