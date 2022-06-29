Five hundred ninety-two students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the spring 2022 semester, according to the Rev. Philip Kanfush, interim vice president for academic affairs and academic dean.
In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, a student “must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major at the Unity Township campus.
ACME (15610)
- Ashlee Hoffer, nursing
- Carlie Neiderhiser, engineering
- Kimberly Weinman, business data analytics
BLAIRSVILLE (15717)
- Julianne Fetter, biology
- Spencer McKee, finance and mathematics
CRABTREE (15624)
- Dominic Defabo, international business
DERRY (15627)
- Jake Buhite, computer science
- Wesley Buhite, nursing
- Alaina Dorazio, biology
- Ava Dorazio, biology
- Nickolas Feliciani, computer science
- Haley Smolleck, biology
GREENSBURG (15601)
- Caterina Arcara, psychology
- Maria Arcara, computer science
- Laura Aston, chemistry
- Alejandro Barlock, middle grade education
- Alexa Brothers, marketing
- Lydia Cidor, biological chemistry
- Ella DiFulvio, nursing
- Brooke DiLascio, psychology
- Lauren Galbraith, bioinformatics
- Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education
- Hannah Haubrick, accounting
- Reed Hipps, mathematics
- Jacob Holtzman, health and physical education
- Payton Hrehovchak, biology
- Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology
- Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education
- Kaitlyn Kennedy, mathematics
- Anna Kozemchok, biology
- Madeline Leasure, marketing
- Katherine Leonard, early childhood education
- Margaret Loughran, early childhood education
- Sarah Lukacs, nursing
- Tyler Martin, finance and mathematics
- Colten McCutcheon, finance
- Tristan Moyer, finance
- Brennen Novotney, biochemistry
- Ryan Ohler, finance
- Sarah Pasko, liberal arts
- Jessica Persin, biology
- Kyle Persin, finance and mathematics
- Olivia Persin, mathematics
- Trang Pham, international business
- Madison Rasefske, accounting
- Abigail Rowe, criminology, law and society
- Gabrielle Sadekoski, early childhood education
- Victoria Sarver, biology
- Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society
- Matis Stephens, digital art and media
- Trent Stevens, criminology, law and society
- Anna Taylor, integrated science
- Kelsey Tobin, biology
- Justin Wright, management
- John Yeckley, information systems
LATROBE (15650)
- Carly Augustine, management
- Anthony Boldurian, cybersecurity
- Jonathan Bouknight, management
- Ashlynn Bryer, accounting
- Kenzie Burd, accounting
- Alexa Carl, liberal arts
- Logan Carns, criminology, law and society
- Cameron Cox, cybersecurity
- Anna Doelling, biology
- Nickolas Downey, cybersecurity
- Yigeng Feng, philosophy and theology
- Kethrie Heasley, data science
- Alyssa Heining, early childhood education
- Cera Hissem, criminology, law and society
- Genevieve LaFosse, communication
- Adam Liske, nursing
- Elisha McCoy, communication
- David Richman, computer science
- Joslyn Rodell, history
- Curtis Schrack, computer science
- Mason Seftas, mathematics
- Joshua Secrist, cybersecurity
- Zachary Smith, physics
- Abbigail Stipcak, biology
- Justin Stott, history
- Abigayle Stratton, early childhood education
- Hailey Thiel, management
- Dominic Ulicne, accounting
- Brenna Vallorani, psychology
- Anthony Vanden Berk, computer science
- Matthew Vanden Berk, physics
- Collin Wilson, English
LIGONIER (15658)
- Taylor Allison, early childhood education
- Nicholas Bridge, accounting
- Adam Droske, cybersecurity
- Ayden Kelley, accounting
- Marie Kerlin, nursing
- Andrew Klein, physics
- Emily Lentz, biology
- Reilly McKay, communication
- John Puschnigg, computer science
- Wade Rashilla, finance and mathematics
- Clair Sirofchuck, studio art
- Lindsey Stormer, finance
MOUNT PLEASANT (15666)
- Arthur Bartlow, engineering
- Nathan Cooper, engineering
- Seth Cooper, sports and media
- Hunter Grimes, undeclared
- Sydney Mizikar, nursing
- Kristen O’Connor, science foundations for health professionals
- Jessica Pendrick, digital art and media
- Graham Shotts, computer science
- Owen Shotts, psychology
- Allie Shreffler, environmental science
NEW ALEXANDRIA (15670)
- Abigail Bodner, biology
- Carly Bodner, digital art and media
NEW FLORENCE (15944)
- Morgan Penrose, nursing
SALTSBURG (15681)
- Raven Clawson-Marshall, criminology, law and society
- Alexandra Humphrey, English
- Sarah Martin, liberal arts
- Troy Montgomery, management.
