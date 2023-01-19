More than 500 students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the fall 2022 semester, according to Dr. John Delany, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at the Unity Township campus.
In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, “a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.”
The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 23 states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin, and six foreign countries, including Argentina, the Bahamas, Brazil, China, Egypt and Ukraine.
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major.
LATROBE (15650)
David Gilmore, computer science
Anna Doelling, biology
Jakob Gmuer, digital art and media
Joslyn Rodell, history
Nickolas Downey, cybersecurity
Carly Augustine, management
Matthew Vanden Berk, physics
Anthony Vanderelli, engineering
Carolina Walters, liberal arts
Jonathan Bouknight, management
Mason Seftas, mathematics
Curtis Schrack, computer science
Alexa Carl, liberal arts
Connor Petrunak, history
Yigeng Feng, philosophy and theology
Emily Pierce, nursing
Adam Liske, nursing
Logan Carns, criminology, law and society
Caroline Mullineaux, health science
Caleb Spillar, history
Noah Johnson, finance
Rebekah Szekely, accounting
Jaden Alesi, computer science
Zachary Fannie, political science
Vincent Amatucci, health and physical education
Mychael Miles, environmental science
Joshua Fazekas, nursing
Genevieve LaFosse, communication
Cameron Cox, cybersecurity
Abigayle Stratton, early childhood education
Kenzie Burd, accounting
Hannah Noel, communication
Marissa Weimer, nursing
Hannah Schell, music
Hunter Cindric, engineering
Therese Oldenburg, public history
BLAIRSVILLE (15717)
William McClellan, history
CHAMPION (15622)
Brittany Prinkey, criminology, law and society
DERRY (15627)
Haley Smolleck, biology
Jake Buhite, computer science
Wesley Buhite, nursing
Ava Dorazio, biology
Tanner Adomaitis, political science
GREENSBURG (15601)
Sarah Pasko, liberal arts
Sarah Lukacs, nursing
Hannah Haubrick, accounting
Tristan Moyer, finance
Reed Hipps, mathematics
Angela Popovich, psychology
Brennen Novotney, biochemistry
Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology
Collin Frydrych, engineering
Ella DiFulvio, nursing
Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society
Lucas Yaniro, business economics
Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education
Jacob Rzempoluch, psychology
Christopher Palmieri, marketing
Colten McCutcheon, finance
Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education
Madison Cassidy, criminology, law and society
Ryan Ohler, finance
Caterina Arcara, nursing
Alexa Brothers, marketing
Tyler Martin, finance and mathematics
Lydia Cidor, biological chemistry
Katherine Leonard, early childhood education
Owen Miele, computer science
Shannon Grace, undeclared
Joshua Worsham, business administration
Erica Steele, management
Madison Rasefske, accounting
Zachary Houston, environmental science
Domenic Hipps, mathematics
Jessica Persin, biology
Olivia Persin, mathematics
Payton Hrehovchak, biology
LIGONIER (15658)
Emily Lentz, biology
Nicholas Bridge, accounting
Ayden Kelley, accounting
Marie Kerlin, nursing
Dakota Yates, theology
Reilly McKay, communication
Maverick Vaniel, biology
Alison Mileca, politics
Adam Droske, cybersecurity
Ryan Zimmerman, biology
MOUNT PLEASANT (15666)
Owen Shotts, psychology
Sydney Mizikar, nursing
Colleen Miller, digital art and media
Jacob Johnson, finance
Caroline Konieczny, nursing
Gabrielle Leshko, nursing
Arthur Bartlow, engineering
Kristen O’Connor, certificate in science foundations for health professions
Seth Cooper, sports and media
Kaitlyn Hare, biology
Carrine Soltis, biology
Benjamin Yeskey, math/actuarial science
Graham Shotts, computer science
Kharisma Zylka, criminology, law and society
NEW ALEXANDRIA (15670)
Carly Bodner, digital art and media
Ryan Bodner, computer science
Jennifer Long, biology
NEW DERRY (15671)
Connor Lenhart, management
NEW FLORENCE (15944)
Morgan Penrose, nursing
SALTSBURG (15681)
Sarah Martin, liberal arts and nursing
Troy Montgomery, management
STAHLSTOWN (15687)
Shane Piper, environmental science
