More than 500 students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the fall 2022 semester, according to Dr. John Delany, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at the Unity Township campus.

In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, “a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.”

The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 23 states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin, and six foreign countries, including Argentina, the Bahamas, Brazil, China, Egypt and Ukraine.

Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major.

LATROBE (15650)

David Gilmore, computer science

Anna Doelling, biology

Jakob Gmuer, digital art and media

Joslyn Rodell, history

Nickolas Downey, cybersecurity

Carly Augustine, management

Matthew Vanden Berk, physics

Anthony Vanderelli, engineering

Carolina Walters, liberal arts

Jonathan Bouknight, management

Mason Seftas, mathematics

Curtis Schrack, computer science

Alexa Carl, liberal arts

Connor Petrunak, history

Yigeng Feng, philosophy and theology

Emily Pierce, nursing

Adam Liske, nursing

Logan Carns, criminology, law and society

Caroline Mullineaux, health science

Caleb Spillar, history

Noah Johnson, finance

Rebekah Szekely, accounting

Jaden Alesi, computer science

Zachary Fannie, political science

Vincent Amatucci, health and physical education

Mychael Miles, environmental science

Joshua Fazekas, nursing

Genevieve LaFosse, communication

Cameron Cox, cybersecurity

Abigayle Stratton, early childhood education

Kenzie Burd, accounting

Hannah Noel, communication

Marissa Weimer, nursing

Hannah Schell, music

Hunter Cindric, engineering

Therese Oldenburg, public history

BLAIRSVILLE (15717)

William McClellan, history

CHAMPION (15622)

Brittany Prinkey, criminology, law and society

DERRY (15627)

Haley Smolleck, biology

Jake Buhite, computer science

Wesley Buhite, nursing

Ava Dorazio, biology

Tanner Adomaitis, political science

GREENSBURG (15601)

Sarah Pasko, liberal arts

Sarah Lukacs, nursing

Hannah Haubrick, accounting

Tristan Moyer, finance

Reed Hipps, mathematics

Angela Popovich, psychology

Brennen Novotney, biochemistry

Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology

Collin Frydrych, engineering

Ella DiFulvio, nursing

Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society

Lucas Yaniro, business economics

Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education

Jacob Rzempoluch, psychology

Christopher Palmieri, marketing

Colten McCutcheon, finance

Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education

Madison Cassidy, criminology, law and society

Ryan Ohler, finance

Caterina Arcara, nursing

Alexa Brothers, marketing

Tyler Martin, finance and mathematics

Lydia Cidor, biological chemistry

Katherine Leonard, early childhood education

Owen Miele, computer science

Shannon Grace, undeclared

Joshua Worsham, business administration

Erica Steele, management

Madison Rasefske, accounting

Zachary Houston, environmental science

Domenic Hipps, mathematics

Jessica Persin, biology

Olivia Persin, mathematics

Payton Hrehovchak, biology

LIGONIER (15658)

Emily Lentz, biology

Nicholas Bridge, accounting

Ayden Kelley, accounting

Marie Kerlin, nursing

Dakota Yates, theology

Reilly McKay, communication

Maverick Vaniel, biology

Alison Mileca, politics

Adam Droske, cybersecurity

Ryan Zimmerman, biology

MOUNT PLEASANT (15666)

Owen Shotts, psychology

Sydney Mizikar, nursing

Colleen Miller, digital art and media

Jacob Johnson, finance

Caroline Konieczny, nursing

Gabrielle Leshko, nursing

Arthur Bartlow, engineering

Kristen O’Connor, certificate in science foundations for health professions

Seth Cooper, sports and media

Kaitlyn Hare, biology

Carrine Soltis, biology

Benjamin Yeskey, math/actuarial science

Graham Shotts, computer science

Kharisma Zylka, criminology, law and society

NEW ALEXANDRIA (15670)

Carly Bodner, digital art and media

Ryan Bodner, computer science

Jennifer Long, biology

NEW DERRY (15671)

Connor Lenhart, management

NEW FLORENCE (15944)

Morgan Penrose, nursing

SALTSBURG (15681)

Sarah Martin, liberal arts and nursing

Troy Montgomery, management

STAHLSTOWN (15687)

Shane Piper, environmental science

www.stvincent.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.