St. Vincent College held its 177th spring commencement on Saturday, May 13, in the Robert S. Carey Student Center gymnasium, on the Unity Township campus, with 281 students awarded bachelor’s or master’s degrees, including several students who will officially graduate in August.
Broken down by school, the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government had 89 graduates; the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing had 99 graduates, and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences had 93 graduates.
In addition, six students from the Bearcat BEST (Building Excellence through Skills Training) Transition Program walked and received certificates of completion.
Following brief introductory remarks from Dr. John T. Delaney, vice president for academic affairs, and an invocation from the Right Rev. Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, archabbot and chancellor, the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, president, conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree upon William E. Strickland Jr., founder and executive chair of Manchester Bidwell Corp., who then delivered the commencement address.
Dr. Michael Urick, Dr. Stephen Jodis and Dr. Elaine Bennett, deans for the McKenna School, Boyer School and AHSS respectively, conferred the degrees in course for graduates from their schools following Strickland’s address.
Upon completion of degree conferral, Cameron J. Hyde, C’23, senior class president, delivered remarks before Alumni Council President Alé Simmons, C’10, spoke briefly and welcomed the graduates to the Bearcat alumni community.
To conclude the ceremony, the Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, OSB, director of Campus Ministry, performed the benediction.
Platform participants at this year’s spring commencement included Father Paul; Dr. Jeffrie Mallory, executive vice president and chief operation officer; Kimberly M. Colonna, Esq., C’94, board of directors vice chair; Father Max; Dr. Timothy Kelly, professor of history and Faculty Council president; Archabbot Martin; Dr. Delaney, and Simmons.
