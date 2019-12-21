Dr. Margaret Watkins, dean of St. Vincent College’s School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and professor of philosophy, was recently elected president of the Hume Society, an international and interdisciplinary organization of scholars dedicated to the study of 18th-century Scottish philosopher and historian David Hume, the Unity Township campus reported Friday.
Watkins has been an active member of the Hume Society’s Executive Committee since 2015. She also served as a program director for the society’s 2018 international conference in Budapest, Hungary’s capital.
Named the dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences in February 2019 after a six-month stint as interim dean, Watkins began her tenure on the SVC faculty in 2009 as assistant professor of philosophy, before attaining the rank of associate professor in fall 2013 and professor in 2018. She has taught more than a dozen courses in philosophy and ethics at St. Vincent College.
A noted Hume scholar, Watkins has presented at nearly 50 professional conferences and has had more than a dozen scholarly articles published.
Her book “The Philosophical Progress of Hume’s ‘Essays’” was published by Cambridge University Press in December 2018. The book will be featured at an author-meets-critics session of the 2020 Hume Society conference in Bogotå, Colombia.
Watkins is a Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude graduate of the College of William and Mary and went on to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Notre Dame, with her doctoral dissertation titled “The Autonomous Hume: On the Search for the Kantian Moral Motive in Hume’s Moral Philosophy.’”
Founded in 1974, the Hume Society boasts members from nearly 20 countries and membership is open to everyone interested in Hume and his philosophical and literary contemporaries.
