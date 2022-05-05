St. Vincent College will award more than 300 bachelor’s and master’s degrees at its 176th spring commencement, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in the gymnasium located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
Peter N. Stephans, chairman and chief operating officer of Trigon Holding Inc., will serve as principal speaker and will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree.
The event will be livestreamed on the St. Vincent College website (www.stvincent.edu) and YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/St.VincentCollege), according to Morgan Stout, assistant director of communications and content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.