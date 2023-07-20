St. Vincent College Center for Catholic Thought and Culture holds annual Fides et Ratio Seminar

On July 3, The Center for Catholic Thought and Culture at St. Vincent College held its second annual seminar on the American Regime and Catholic Social Thought and Practice at the Fred Rogers Center, the Unity Township campus announced Wednesday.
In conjunction with the organization Fides et Ratio Seminars, this year’s theme included discussions on Abraham Lincoln and Catholic thought during his presidency.
Dr. Jerome C. Foss, professor of politics and endowed director of the Center for Catholic Thought and Culture, moderated the weeklong seminar of plenary and group discussions. Paul Jackson, executive vice president and director of advancement at Thomas More College in New Hampshire, helped organize and moderate the sessions.
While most of the week’s discussion centered on Lincoln and the speeches he gave during his presidency, the group read other primary source materials about Catholics living in America during the Civil War. “We wanted to focus primarily on Lincoln, but also wanted to get a sense of what Catholics were doing during the Civil War,” explained Foss.
One such source was the Rev. James Sheeran’s journal, which he kept while serving as a chaplain for the Confederacy. Readings and conversation also stemmed around the exchanges between Boniface Wimmer, the founder of St. Vincent College, and President Lincoln concerning the draft of many monks who were part of the St. Vincent Archabbey.
Welcoming participants from all over the world, the group brought a mix of backgrounds and perspectives. “Conversation was very lively all week,” said Foss. “It was a great week, and we’re excited to continue with the seminars over the next couple years.”
The CCTC welcomed 30 exclusive participants on campus representing a variety of academic disciplines including philosophy, music and science. Practicing lawyers, high school educators and political figures joined the seminar as well.
Among the participants included former U.S. Rep. Daniel Lipinski of the 116th District in Illinois.
The attendees included:
Kyle E. Albarado, John Paul the Great Academy;
Katie Brizek, University of Illinois at Chicago;
Kevin Burns, Christendom College;
Nikola Derpich, L.C., S.Th.D., Legionaries of Christ;
Thomas Cole, Holy Spirit Preparatory School;
Tony Francois, practicing attorney in California;
David Franks, Boston Trinity Academy;
Jonathan Fuqua, Conception Seminary College;
Elizabeth Goyette, Baylor University;
Justin Hernandez, OSB, Conception Academy;
Mary Imparato, Belmont Abbey College;
Kevin Jones, Alaska Pacific University;
Patrick Jones, Catholic University of America;
Michael Krom, St. Vincent College;
Lipinski, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives;
Steve Mirarchi, Benedictine College;
Nikolas Nikas, Bioethics Defense Fund;
Nathan Orlando, Benedictine College;
John Antonio Pascarella, Utah State University;
Gian Parham, Mount Carmel High School, Belize;
Maria Arcara, George Mason Law School;
Kaitlin Repp, St. Vincent College;
Richard Sherlock, Utah State University;
Benjamin Slomski, Purdue Fort Wayne;
Duston Stout, Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center;
Gerriet Suiter, Duquesne University;
Adam Tate, Clayton State University;
Matthew Walz, University of Dallas;
Telia Mary U. Williams, Northern Illinois University College of Law;
Carl Vater, St. Vincent College, and
Nick Jobe, Seton Hill University.
