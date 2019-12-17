St. Vincent College awards 104 degrees at December commencement

One hundred-four students were awarded bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees by Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, OSB, chancellor, and the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, president, in a traditional public ceremony which recognized the completion of their degree studies at the 15th annual December commencement ceremony of St. Vincent College on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
Graduates were presented by Dr. John J. Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, while Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, was the principal speaker. Benediction was given by the Rev. Killian Loch, OSB, director of Campus Ministry.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are grouped below according to hometown and ZIP code. The degree awarded and the major area of study follow each name.
LATROBE (15650)
– Jonathan Matthew Adzema, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Brandyn Robert Behnke, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Nathan Stanford Call, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Rachel Alicen Conrad, M.S., Curriculum and Instruction
– Paige Elizabeth Forrai, B.S., Marketing
– Joshua John Gordon, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Anthony Charles Greece, M.S., School Administration
– Miranda Kay Jackson, M.S., Criminology
– Shelby Marie Noel, M.S., Criminology
– Jaron Kirk Polatis, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Alec Parker Soich, B.S., Computing and Information Science
– Sarah Lynn Stewart, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Trevor Lewis Swedeen, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Mason Gerard Wheeler III, B.S., Environmental Science
ACME (15610)
– John William Kip Lindstrom, M.S., Criminology
– Skylar Anne Piper, B.A., Criminology, Law and Society
BLAIRSVILLE (15717)
– Zachary Taylor Kriley, B.S., Computing and Information Science
DERRY (15627)
– Jacob Patrick Antolik, B.S., Psychology
– Chelsea Marie Dominick, M.S., Management: Operational Excellence
– Stephanie Jean Kline, M.S., Curriculum and Instruction
GREENSBURG (15601)
– Devin Matthew Anderson, B.A., Sociology
– Jeffrey Nathaniel Beltz, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Dakota Clinton Bradley, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Joseph Michael Brun, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Robert William Goodfellow, M.S., Criminology
– Ira Kosta, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
– Michaela Raquel O’Connor, B.S., Marketing
– Blaise Alessio Venturini, B.A., Liberal Arts
– Troy Ramon Wade, B.S., Information Technology, Cum Laude, College Scholar of the Honors Program
– Nicole MacKenzie Worsham, B.S., Marketing
LIGONIER (15658)
– Paisley Jane Adams, B.A., Art Education
UNITED (15689)
– Greg L. Holzer, B.S., Finance
WHITNEY (15693)
– Thomas LaMar Mouritsen, M.S., Health Science Nurse Anesthetist
