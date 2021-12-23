Seventy-four graduates were awarded bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees by Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, chancellor, and the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, president, in a traditional public ceremony that recognized the completion of their degree studies.
The 17th annual December commencement ceremony of St. Vincent College was held Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Performing Arts Center on the Unity Township campus.
Graduates were presented by the Rev. Philip M. Kanfush, interim vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, while Evan Frazier, chief executive officer of the Advanced Leadership Institute, was the commencement address speaker. Benediction was given by the Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, OSB, director of Campus Ministry.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area are grouped below according to hometown and ZIP code. The degree awarded and the major area of study follow each name.
– Brady Alexander Duricko, B.S., Marketing
– Nicole Renee Kerr, M.S., Criminology
– John Kent Reiner, M.S., Educational Leadership
– Joshua Thomas Baumann, B.A., History, Magna Cum Laude
– Anna Elizabeth D’Onofrio, B.S., Integrated Science, Magna Cum Laude
– Hannah M. Schoeppner, M.S., Criminology
– Giovanna Angelina Sunseri, B.A., Communication
– Katelyn Marie Taylor, B.S., Chemistry, Cum Laude
– Adam Aaron Zawalsh, M.S., School Administration
– Brett Taylor Siko, B.S., Middle Grade Education
– Tayia Eileen Bush, M.S., Criminology
– Tammy Lynn Clark, M.S., Curriculum Instruction
– Kolony Elizabeth Hauser, B.A., Communication
– Jenna Lafko, B.S., Psychology
– Christopher Paluzzi, B.A., Graphic Design
– Samantha Joan Pashel, M.S., Curriculum Instruction
– Joseph Thomas Puvel, B.S., Accounting
– Caitlin Ashley Bridge, B.A., Biology
– Donald James Rossi, B.S., Engineering Science
– Keith Thomas Kalp, B.S., Environmental Science
– Christopher John Wagner, B.S., Early Childhood Education
