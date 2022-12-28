St. Vincent College awards degrees at 2022 December commencement

One hundred three graduates were awarded bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees by Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, chancellor, and the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, president, during a public ceremony that recognized the completion of their degree studies at the 18th annual December commencement ceremony of St. Vincent College on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Performing Arts Center on the Unity Township campus.
Graduates were presented by John T. Delaney, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, while Gary M. Quinlivan, Ph.D., professor of economics in the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, delivered the commencement address.
Benediction was given by the Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, OSB, director of Campus Ministry.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area, their degrees and majors are as follows:
LATROBE (15650)
-Camren Keion Baldwin, Bachelor of Arts, Communication
-Ashlynn H. Bryer, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
-Lana Marie Dillon, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts
-Douglas Allen Keffer, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts
-Elisha Michele McCoy, Bachelor of Arts, Communication
-Courtney Marie Rodick, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology, Law and Society
-Christopher James Dunn, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Justin Daniel Lasure, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Gregory John Miles, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Chad Joseph Palombo, Bachelor of Science, Management*
-Gabrielle Morgan Lucas, Master of Science, Instructional Design and Technology*
GREENSBURG (15601)
-Jonathan Thomas Borbonus, Bachelor of Arts, Math/Engineering
-Lauren Nicole Campbell, Master of Science, Management: Operational Excellence
-Kaylyn Renee Wojnarowski, Master of Science, Curriculum Instruction
-Bridget Matthews Anderson, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Kaitlin Lynn Balchik, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Tita Pale Ndognjem, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Caylee Aline Rafalko, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Laura Evelyn Mae Saar, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Emily Jane Thomas, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Ronald Zachary Coss, Master of Science, Management: Operational Excellence*
LIGONIER (15658)
-Mackenzie Rae Mollomo, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Nurse Anesthesia Practice
-Hunter Riley Mills, Bachelor of Arts, Math/Engineering*
MOUNT PLEASANT
(15666)
-Jessica Lynn Pendrick, Bachelor of Arts, Digital Art and Media
-Noah Adam Lynch, Bachelor of Science, Health Science*
-Angela Rose Zenchak, Bachelor of Arts, Theology
SALTSBURG (15681)
-Raven C. Clawson-Marshall, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology, Law and Society
-Alexandra Noelle Humphrey, Bachelor of Arts, English
YOUNGSTOWN (15696)
-Michael A. Ramaley, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts
-----
* August Graduate
