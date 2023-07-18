More than 600 students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the spring 2023 semester, according to an email received Monday from Dr. John Delaney, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean.
In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, students “must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major.
LATROBE (15650)
Vincent Amatucci, health and physical education
Jessica Bald, digital art and media – video/animation
Ariel Beard, psychology – mental health concentration
Jonathan Bouknight, management
Kenzie Burd, accounting
Grace Burick, accounting
Alexa Carl, liberal arts – health studies
Logan Carns, criminology, law and society
Cameron Cox, cybersecurity
Anna Doelling, biology – organismal
Nicholas Downey, cybersecurity
Zachary Fannie, political science
Yigeng Feng, philosophy and theology
David Gilmore, computer science
Jakoc Gmuer, digital art and media – graphic design
Zachary Green, marketing
Noah Johnson, finance
Genevieve LaFosse, communication
Brendan Maher, politics
Le Thien Minh Nguyen, liberal arts
Hannah Noel, communication
Vi Nguyen, psychology education
Emily Pierce, nursing and liberal arts
David Richman, computer science
Joslyn Rodell, history
Hannah Schell, music
Curtis Schrack, computer science
Mason Seftas, mathematics and data science
Caleb Spillar, history
Justin Stott, history – secondary education certification
Abigayle Stratton, early childhood education – pre-K-4
Rebekah Szekely, accounting
Luke Vanden Berk, music performance
Matthew Vanden Berk, physics
Anthony Vanderelli, engineering – mechanical certification
Carolina Walters, philosophy
Marissa Weimer, nursing
Joshua Worsham, business administration
ACME (15610)
Ashlee Hoffer, nursing
BLAIRSVILLE (15717)
William McClellan IV, history and sociology
Alexis Yanits, management
DERRY (15627)
Tanner Adomaitis, political science
Jake Buhite, computer science
Wesley Buhite, nursing
Ava Dorazio, biology – organismal
Haley Smolleck, biology — organismal
GREENSBURG (15601)
Caterina Arcara, nursing
Georgia Artiga, psychology
Alexa Brothers, marketing
Lydia Cidor, biological chemistry
Ella DiFulvio, nursing
Conner Fauth, health science
Trenten Ferree, biology
Collin Frydrych, engineering – mechanical concentration
James Gatto, business administration
Madeland Gera, marketing
Shannon Grace, undeclared
Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education – pre-K-4
Hannah Haubrick, accounting
Domenic Hipps, mathematics – secondary education certification
Reed Hipps, mathematics – secondary education certification
Payton Hrehovchak, biology
Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology – organismal
Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education – pre-K-4
Anna Kozemchok, biology
Katherine Leonard, early childhood education – pre-K-4
Sarah Lukacs, nursing
Tyler Martin, finance and mathematics
Colten McCutcheon, finance — corporate
Thomas Meyers, finance
Lily Murphy, finance — CFA
Brennen Novotney, biochemistry
Ryan Ohler, finance
Christopher Palmieri, marketing
Sarah Pasko, nursing and liberal arts — health studies
Richard Pazer, philosophy and politics
Jessica Persin, biology — organismal
Olivia Persin, mathematics, computer science and data science
Trang Pham, international business
Angela Popovich, psychology
Madison Rasefske, accounting
Abigail Schwartz, mathematics
Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society
Anna Taylor, chemistry
LIGONIER (15658)
Nicholas Bridge, accounting
Adam Droske, cybersecurity
Ayden Kelley, accounting
Marie Kerlin, nursing
Reilly McKay, communication
Maverick Vaniel, biology
Ryan Zimmerman, biology
LOYALHANNA (15661)
Andrew Downs, mathematics
MOUNT PLEASANT (15666)
Arthur Bartlow, engineering — mechanical concentration
Seth Cooper, sports and media
Hunter Grimes, engineering — mechanical concentration
Caroline Konieczny, nursing
Gabrielle Leshko, nursing
Sydney Mizikar, nursing
Graham Shotts, computer science
Owen Shotts, psychology
Benjamin Yeskey, mathematics/actuarial science
Kharisma Zylka, criminology, law and society
NEW ALEXANDRIA (15670)
Jennifer Long, biology
Carly Bodner, digital art and media — video/animation
Ryan Bodner, computer science
NEW DERRY (15671)
Connor Lenhart, management
NEW FLORENCE (15944)
Morgan Penrose, nursing
SALTSBURG (15681)
Sarah Martiin, liberal arts — health studies
Troy Montgomery, management.
