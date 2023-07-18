More than 600 students were named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the spring 2023 semester, according to an email received Monday from Dr. John Delaney, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean.

In order to qualify for the SVC dean’s list, students “must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0.”

Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major.

LATROBE (15650)

Vincent Amatucci, health and physical education

Jessica Bald, digital art and media – video/animation

Ariel Beard, psychology – mental health concentration

Jonathan Bouknight, management

Kenzie Burd, accounting

Grace Burick, accounting

Alexa Carl, liberal arts – health studies

Logan Carns, criminology, law and society

Cameron Cox, cybersecurity

Anna Doelling, biology – organismal

Nicholas Downey, cybersecurity

Zachary Fannie, political science

Yigeng Feng, philosophy and theology

David Gilmore, computer science

Jakoc Gmuer, digital art and media – graphic design

Zachary Green, marketing

Noah Johnson, finance

Genevieve LaFosse, communication

Brendan Maher, politics

Le Thien Minh Nguyen, liberal arts

Hannah Noel, communication

Vi Nguyen, psychology education

Emily Pierce, nursing and liberal arts

David Richman, computer science

Joslyn Rodell, history

Hannah Schell, music

Curtis Schrack, computer science

Mason Seftas, mathematics and data science

Caleb Spillar, history

Justin Stott, history – secondary education certification

Abigayle Stratton, early childhood education – pre-K-4

Rebekah Szekely, accounting

Luke Vanden Berk, music performance

Matthew Vanden Berk, physics

Anthony Vanderelli, engineering – mechanical certification

Carolina Walters, philosophy

Marissa Weimer, nursing

Joshua Worsham, business administration

ACME (15610)

Ashlee Hoffer, nursing

BLAIRSVILLE (15717)

William McClellan IV, history and sociology

Alexis Yanits, management

DERRY (15627)

Tanner Adomaitis, political science

Jake Buhite, computer science

Wesley Buhite, nursing

Ava Dorazio, biology – organismal

Haley Smolleck, biology — organismal

GREENSBURG (15601)

Caterina Arcara, nursing

Georgia Artiga, psychology

Alexa Brothers, marketing

Lydia Cidor, biological chemistry

Ella DiFulvio, nursing

Conner Fauth, health science

Trenten Ferree, biology

Collin Frydrych, engineering – mechanical concentration

James Gatto, business administration

Madeland Gera, marketing

Shannon Grace, undeclared

Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education – pre-K-4

Hannah Haubrick, accounting

Domenic Hipps, mathematics – secondary education certification

Reed Hipps, mathematics – secondary education certification

Payton Hrehovchak, biology

Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology – organismal

Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education – pre-K-4

Anna Kozemchok, biology

Katherine Leonard, early childhood education – pre-K-4

Sarah Lukacs, nursing

Tyler Martin, finance and mathematics

Colten McCutcheon, finance — corporate

Thomas Meyers, finance

Lily Murphy, finance — CFA

Brennen Novotney, biochemistry

Ryan Ohler, finance

Christopher Palmieri, marketing

Sarah Pasko, nursing and liberal arts — health studies

Richard Pazer, philosophy and politics

Jessica Persin, biology — organismal

Olivia Persin, mathematics, computer science and data science

Trang Pham, international business

Angela Popovich, psychology

Madison Rasefske, accounting

Abigail Schwartz, mathematics

Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society

Anna Taylor, chemistry

LIGONIER (15658)

Nicholas Bridge, accounting

Adam Droske, cybersecurity

Ayden Kelley, accounting

Marie Kerlin, nursing

Reilly McKay, communication

Maverick Vaniel, biology

Ryan Zimmerman, biology

LOYALHANNA (15661)

Andrew Downs, mathematics

MOUNT PLEASANT (15666)

Arthur Bartlow, engineering — mechanical concentration

Seth Cooper, sports and media

Hunter Grimes, engineering — mechanical concentration

Caroline Konieczny, nursing

Gabrielle Leshko, nursing

Sydney Mizikar, nursing

Graham Shotts, computer science

Owen Shotts, psychology

Benjamin Yeskey, mathematics/actuarial science

Kharisma Zylka, criminology, law and society

NEW ALEXANDRIA (15670)

Jennifer Long, biology

Carly Bodner, digital art and media — video/animation

Ryan Bodner, computer science

NEW DERRY (15671)

Connor Lenhart, management

NEW FLORENCE (15944)

Morgan Penrose, nursing

SALTSBURG (15681)

Sarah Martiin, liberal arts — health studies

Troy Montgomery, management.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.