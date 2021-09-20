St. Vincent College has announced its 2021 Alumni of Distinction in recognition of “exemplary service, commitment and the ways in which their accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of St. Vincent.”
The 2021 honorees include Eugene A. Dolecki, C’63, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Eileen K. Flinn, Esq., C’90, of Ligonier; Kristi L. Lengyel, C’96, of Los Angeles, California; Albert J. Novak Jr. C’81, of Greensburg, and Gino F. Peluso, Esq., C’77, of Lower Burrell.
The Alumni of Distinction will be honored this year as part of Homecoming and Fall Family Weekend during a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus.
The 2020 Alumni of Distinction (Jeffery D. Ansell, C’90; Dr. William A. DiCuccio, C’70; Mark W. Durishan, C’70; Paul P. Giunto, C’70; John P. McCann, C’70, and Dr. Paul F. Moersdorf, C’70) will also be recognized at the ceremony.
After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, Eugene “Gene” Dolecki enrolled in the 3/2 Engineering program at St. Vincent College. Prior to graduating with high honors in 1963, Mr. Dolecki was named for the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Dolecki attended graduate school at Penn State University, earning his BSME and MSME. Shortly after graduation, Dolecki was hired by General Electric and served in a number of capacities before retiring as an executive brand engineering manager in 1997.
After briefly coming out of retirement to serve as a technical adviser to the CEO of Railpower Corp., Dolecki re-retired to Florida and has dedicated himself to giving back to his community, serving and volunteering in a number of capacities that have allowed him to provide housing for those in need, establish new parishes and churches within his diocese, and most notably, execute successful fundraising events for the Catholic Charities that generate up to $70,000 for its initiatives.
Dolecki lives with his wife of 53 years, Suzanne, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Attorney Eileen K. Flinn graduated from St. Vincent in 1990 with a bachelor of arts in political science before going on to earn her juris doctorate from the Duquesne University School of Law in 1998. Flinn was very active in both the St. Vincent and Duquesne communities as a student, participating in several sports and committees at SVC and writing for and editing news publications at both institutions. While at SVC, Flinn was also named for the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Flinn has held many prestigious legal positions prior to returning to SVC as assistant general counsel, the assistant vice president of institutional advancement, and the Title IX coordinator. Flinn remains just as involved with the SVC community as she was as a student, being an active member of the President’s Event Host Committee and serving on the group of SVC staff and administrators who have planned and continue to monitor the COVID-19 protocols for the college and seminary.
Outside of work, Flinn is dedicated to serving her community, having been recognized by the City of Pittsburgh as an outstanding volunteer for the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum and raising more than $18,000 for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Run for a Reason Charity Program.
A global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, Kristi Lengyel graduated from St. Vincent College in 1996 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and later received her master of business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2007.
With a special dedication to patient advocacy that has spanned her 24-year career, Lengyel has spoken at conferences and directed and developed strategic alliances with 80 advocacy organizations in her previous role as the head of U.S. Patient Advocacy with UCB Inc; now as head of Healthcare System Strategy, she is charged to increase the treatment and diagnosis of osteoporosis. In addition to serving and chairing various organizations, she is the industry representative on the Task Force on Research Specific to Pregnant and Lactating Women with the National Institutes of Health and has worked with both the American Gastroenterological Association and the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine to develop a clinical care pathway for women living with gastroenterological conditions who are pregnant or lactating, which has since been published in peer-reviewed journals.
Lengyel’s Catholic faith has remained a large part of her life. In every community she has lived in, Lengyel has volunteered with the church in a number of capacities as either RCIA instructor, lector, or Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, most recently serving as a Care Minister, ensuring that end of life care is compassionate and based on Catholic moral teaching.
Albert J. Novak Jr. graduated from St. Vincent College in 1981 with a bachelor of arts in communications and later went on to receive his master’s degree in public management from the H. John Heinz III College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University.
In 1987, launching what would become a successful career in advancement and philanthropy, Novak became a developmental officer in the Annual Fund Office at St. Vincent before serving as a special gift officer in the Campaign for St. Vincent College. He then went on to serve in advancement and development roles at Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh, including 14 years as the vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement at Pitt.
In his current role as the vice president and chief philanthropy officer for Excela Health, Novak is the lead fundraiser for the system as well as the chief administrative officer for the systems’ supporting foundations.
Novak is heavily involved in his community, serving on the board of trustees for the Westmoreland Museum of American Art and the Westmoreland County Local Operating Board of the United Way. He makes his home in Greensburg with his wife, Sally Anne, and enjoys spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Attorney Gino F. Peluso is a 1977 graduate of St. Vincent. He received a bachelor of arts degree in English with a minor in education and received his juris doctorate degree from the Duquesne University School of Law. During his time at SVC, Attorney Peluso was elected as a student senator during his freshman year and was secretary to both the Student Faculty Administration Board and the president of Student Government. After graduating, Attorney Peluso served as president of the Law Society of St. Vincent College for six years.
Attorney Peluso is celebrating his 40th year in the practice of law, which includes nine years as a prosecutor in the Westmoreland Country District Court.
In addition to running his own law practice, Attorney Peluso is an adjunct professor at Westmoreland Country Community College.
He is active in his community as a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, member and former president of the Lower Burrell Lions Club, and previously as the longtime chairman of his congressional district’s Military Academy Selection Committee.
