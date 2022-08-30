FAIRPORT, New York — Dr. Sharon Emerson-Stonnell, president of Alpha Lambda Delta, announced Danielle Chorba from St. Vincent College was awarded the Dr. Susan Melson Huffman Graduate Fellowship in the award amount of $2,000, the Unity Township campus reported this week.
Chorba is from North Huntingdon Township and was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2018. Chorba was a recipient of Alpha Lambda Delta’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2019.
As an undergraduate, Chorba studied biochemistry and graduated in 2021. Chorba served as a Student Member-at-Large for Alpha Lambda Delta’s board of directors, as well as her chapter’s president, junior adviser, and senior adviser. Outside her Alpha Lambda Delta involvement, she was a veterinary assistant at Norwin Veterinary Hospital, owns her own small business named Scrunchiella and participated in undergraduate research as a senior researcher.
Chorba will pursue a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Michigan State University. “As a veterinarian, my goal will be to provide the best quality care to my patients, while ensuring the pet owners that their pets are receiving the best service. I hope to become general practitioner in the veterinary medical field to give back to my surrounding communities, but I plan to enter the profession with an open mind. My current interests lie within general practice, surgery, and pathology,” Chorba stated.
Twenty-eight Graduate Fellowships are given annually by Alpha Lambda Delta to its members from a national pool of competitive applicants. Award amounts range from $2,000 to $7,000 and are used to offset the expense of pursuing graduate or professional studies. The graduate fellowship is for the 2022-23 academic year. Each fellowship is named for a person of significance to Alpha Lambda Delta. Dr. Susan Melson Huffman is the associate director of administration and assignments for the university residences at Purdue University. Dr. Huffman was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta as a freshman at Purdue in 1975. She has served as the chapter adviser at Purdue since 1984. Dr. Huffman served on the National Council in various capacities, including Member at-Large (1994-97 and 2001-02), vice president for chapter relations and expansion (2002-08), president-elect (2008-09) and president (2009-18).
