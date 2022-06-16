Twenty-four students from St. Vincent College’s School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will attend graduate school in the fall of 2022 to pursue master’s and doctoral degrees, the Unity Township campus announced this week.
The students include:
Taylor Allison, early childhood education major from Ligonier, will pursue a Master of Science degree in special education at St. Vincent College.
Alejandro Barlock, middle grade education major from Greensburg, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at SVC.
Mercedes Belch, early childhood education major from Butler, will pursue a Master of Science degree in counselor education at SVC.
Morgan Constantino, early childhood education major from Butler, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at SVC.
Sarah DelMaramo, English major from Greenville, will pursue a Master of Arts degree in English at Illinois State University.
Brooke DiLascio, psychology major from Greensburg, will pursue a Master of Science degree in criminology at SVC.
Abigayle Ginter, psychology major from Homer City. will pursue a Master of Science degree in school psychology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Ethan Glad, psychology major from Uniontown, will pursue a Master of Public Health degree at West Virginia University.
Lauren Hartner, art education major from North Huntingdon Township, will pursue a Master of Science degree in counselor education at St. Vincent.
Alyssa Heining, early childhood education major from Latrobe, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at St. Vincent.
Samantha Hilyer, liberal arts major from Patton, will pursue a Master of Science degree in speech-language pathology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Robbie Kollar, fine arts major from Latrobe, will pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree in printmaking at the College of Art and Design.
Mallory Maffit, English education major from Mentor, Ohio, will pursue a Master of Science degree in special education at St. Vincent.
Taylor McCunn, middle grade education major from Indiana, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at St. Vincent.
Marisa Metropoulos, early childhood education major from Aliquippa, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at St. Vincent.
Zakiya Moses, communication major from Washington, D.C., will pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree in media arts and technology at Duquesne University.
Cory Northrup, psychology major from Clarksville, Maryland, will pursue a Master of Science degree in counselor education at St. Vincent.
Marina Paulone, psychology major from Oakmont, will pursue a Master of Science degree in clinical mental health at Duquesne University.
Evan Portman, history major from Export, will pursue a Master of Arts degree in history at Duquesne University.
Sarah Pritts, early childhood education major from Syracuse, New York, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at St. Vincent.
Julie Reichert, psychology major from Lancaster, will pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree in behavioral neuroscience at Kent State University.
Aimee Siecinski, psychology major from Latrobe, will pursue a Master of Social Work degree at West Virginia.
Jessica Smith, mathematics education major from Portage, will pursue a Master of Science degree in curriculum and instruction at St. Vincent.
MacKenzie Snyder, liberal arts major from White Oak, will pursue a Master of Science degree in criminology at St. Vincent.
